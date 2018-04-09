Test confirms Indrani Mukerjea overdosed on antidepressant Benzodiazepine, says JJ Hospital dean

The dean of JJ Hospital confirmed that Indrani Mukerjea overdosed on an antidepressant, according to several media reports.

"Overdose of benzodiazepine was suspected and that is what has come out positive in the test," JJ Hospital Dean SD Nanandkar told ANI.

Overdose of Benzodiazepine was suspected and that is what has come out positive in the test: SD Nanandkar, Dean of JJ Hospital where Indrani Mukerjea, accused in Sheena Bora murder case, is admitted. #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/HwQsI6wwU5 — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2018

Indrani, the former INX media chief underwent an MRI scan and other tests after she was rushed to the JJ Hospital in Mumbai due to an alleged drug overdose.

Indrani—in custody since August 2015 as one of the prime accused in the April 2012 disappearance and subsequent murder of her 24-year old daughter Sheena Bora—was rushed to the hospital around 11 pm on Friday from Byculla Jail. She was reported to be in a semi-conscious and delirious state.

However, Nanandkar said she was responding well to treatment, all her vital parameters were normal and her health condition was "stable".

CNN-News18 reports that jail officials went to the hospital to speak to , but they are tight-lipped on negligence on part of jail staff. An inquiry has been initiated by the jail authorities as to how Indrani, 46, gained access to the quantum of antidepressants.

The police will also investigate the matter. "The circumstances under which an overdose might have taken place have to be investigated by the police," one of the JJ Hospital doctors told PTI.

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy alleged that the overdose was an attempt to "eliminate" Indrani, who happens to be the key witness against Congress leader P Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram's alleged INX Media money laundering case.

Swamy tweeted:

Indrani, the key witness against Chidambaram and son poisoned in jail. Who is behind it? Attempts to eliminate her? https://t.co/V8AtGnendQ via @PGurus1 — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) April 9, 2018

Karti is being investigated for allegedly taking money to facilitate Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance to INX Media in 2007 when his father was finance minister in the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government.

In 2015, Indrani was rushed to the hospital for a similar medical emergency arising from a suspected drug overdose and remained under treatment for nearly a week.

