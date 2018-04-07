Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case, admitted to Mumbai's JJ hospital after complaining of uneasiness

Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, was rushed to the JJ Hospital from Byculla women's jail in Mumbai on Friday night, according to several media reports.

Indrani Mukerjea, accused in Sheena Bora murder case, admitted to JJ Hospital in #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/gs1CjOA0yT — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2018



The Indian Express reported that Indrani was brought to the hospital at 11.15 pm after she complained of uneasiness and difficulty in breathing. Indrani was admitted to the cardiac intensive care unit after undergoing blood tests and a physical examination, The Indian Express report further said.

However, quoting sources at the hospital, India Today reported that Indrani's condition has stabilised and that she was shifted to the critical care unit from the emergency ward. She is currently under observation.

This is Indrani’s second such hospitalisation since being lodged in the jail. In 2015, she was admitted to the same hospital in a semi-conscious condition after a suspected overdose of anti-depressant pills.

Indrani, who is also an accused in the INX Media case, is currently undergoing trial for the murder of her daughter Sheena Bora in April 2012, along with her husband and ex-media tycoon Peter Mukerjea and her ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna.

Her former driver Shyamwar Rai, who was one of the prime accused, turned an approver after he approached the court saying that he wanted to "disclose all truths". Rai has claimed to have taken part in Sheena's killing by strangulation and that he was present at the time of the murder in 2012.