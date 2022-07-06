India

Indian Coast Guard 'swift' rescue in Arabian sea, Gujarat; brings 22 crew of MT Global King to Porbandar port

The IGC launched rescue operation in Arabian Sea near Porbandar coast in Gujarat after a distress alert was received from MT Global King due to uncontrolled flooding onboard

FP Staff July 06, 2022 17:55:25 IST
ICG rescues 22 crew members of a distress vessel in Arabian Sea, Gujarat. Twitter/@IndiaCoastGuard

New Delhi: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) rescued all 22 crew members from distressed merchant vessel MT Global King I. ICG vessels and ALH Dhruv were launched from Porbandar to carry out the rescue operations 93 nautical miles into the sea.

According to ICG officials, the rescued crew includes 20 Indians along with one Pakistani and one Sri Lankan national.

The rescued people were taken to Porbandar port by the ICG vessels and choppers, the officials added.

@IndiaCoastGuard.

The ICG officials said that the troubled vessel was in position 93 NM West of Porbandar and was on way from Khor Fakkan UAE-Karwar India, carrying 6,000 tonnes of Bitumen with 22 crew onboard.

ICG initiated the rescue operation with other agencies and deployed newly commissioned ALH Dhruv choppers for it.

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: July 06, 2022 17:55:25 IST

