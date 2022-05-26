Indian Army gets its first woman combat aviator: What’s the Army Aviation Corps that Captain Abhilasha Barak joins?

Twenty-six-year-old Abhilasha Barak will join the Army Aviation Corps, the youngest Corps of the Indian Army. The unit was pressed into action in Sri Lanka against the Tamil Tigers and played a key role during the Kargil war

History is being made in the Indian Army, as 26-year-old Abhilasha Barak became its first woman combat aviator.

On Wednesday, Barak, who hails from Haryana, graduated at a ceremony held at Nashik’s Aviation Training School. She has now joined the Army Aviation Corps.

Sharing the news on Twitter, the Indian Army said Captain Barak’s achievement marked a "Golden Letter Day" in the history of Indian Army aviation. “Young aviators are now ready to spread their wings in Combat Aviation Squadrons,” said the official account of the Additional Directorate General of Public Information, Indian Army, on Twitter while sharing some images from the award ceremony.

Golden Letter Day in the history of #IndianArmy Aviation. Captain Abhilasha Barak becomes the First Woman Officer to join #ArmyAviationCorps as Combat Aviator after successful completion of training. (1/2)#InStrideWithTheFuture pic.twitter.com/RX9It4UBYA — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) May 25, 2022

What is the Army Aviation Corps that Barak will join? And can we expect to see more women officers? We take a look.

The youngest Corps of the Army

The roots of the Army Aviation Corps can be traced to the Army Aviation Wing of the Royal Air Force in India in 1942. In August 1947, the first Indian Air Observation Post was formed.

In the wars of 1965 and 1971, the Air Observation Post helicopters played a key role on the battlefields by flying close to the enemy lines and helping ground assets spot targets, according to The Indian Express.

The ACC came into being on 1 November 1986. It is the youngest Corps of the Indian Army and comprises officers of all arms of the Army, including the artillery.

Over the years, new units, equipment and ground assets have been added to the Corps. Its role and capabilities have also expanded.

In October 2019, President Ram Nath Kovind presented the President’s Colours to the Army Aviation Corps. It is a ceremonial flag awarded to military units or institutions for their excellence and is a recognition of their contributions both during war and peace, according to a report in The Indian Express.

The role of the Corps

After it was formed, AAC was pressed into action in Operation Pawan by the Indian Peacekeeping Forces conducted in Sri Lanka against the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam. It was considered the Corps’ baptism by fire. The Chetak helicopters took on the logistic tasks and the ACC succeeded in the mission assigned to them.

During Operation Vijay in Kargil, the Corps played a crucial role. Two squadrons received the Chief of Army Staff’s unit citations, two Vir Chakras, and several other gallantry awards.

The AAC has been active at the Siachen glacier, routinely operating at 20,000 feet and above. The Cheetah helicopter has been carrying out yeoman service as the workhorse of the glacier. The Corps has singularly been responsible for saving hundreds of lives, besides providing life-sustaining logistic support while operating constantly at super-high altitudes, a feat unparalleled by any other Army in the world, according to the Indian Army website.

This regiment of the Army has participated in many counter-terror and counter-insurgency operations in Jammu and Kashmir and the northeast. The AAC also plays an important role in casualty evacuation, essential load drops, and combat search and rescue. It also participates in disaster relief operations.

Lieutenant General AK Suri, Director General & Colonel Commandant Army Aviation Corps carried out live firing from Rudra Helicopter during his visit to Aviation Brigade & lauded all Army Aviators for combat readiness.#IndianArmy#StrongAndCapable pic.twitter.com/wsRnsJ0IYw — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) September 2, 2021

Women’s role in the Corps

Earlier, women officers were only responsible for ground duties in the AAC. That changed in June last year when the army announced that two women officers were picked for helicopter training for the first time.

“Fifteen women officers volunteered to join the Army Aviation. However, only two officers qualified after undergoing a stringent selection process that included the Pilot Aptitude Battery Test (PABT) and medicals,” News18 had quoted the Army as saying.

The Army had reportedly said that on successful completion of training at Nashik, the officers would join flying duties by July 2022.

As of March this year, a total of 29 women officers were part of the Army Aviation Corps, according to a statement by the Ministry of Defence said.

With inputs from agencies

