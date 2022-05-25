Captain Abhilasha Barak becomes first woman to join Army Aviation Corps as Combat Aviator, receives Coveted Wings

The Army shared the pictures of Captain Abhilasha Barak and wrote, 'Golden Letter Day in the history of Indian Army Aviation'

Captain Abhilasha Barak has become the first woman to join Army Aviation Corps as Combat Aviator on Wednesday. Her joining comes after she has successful completed her training.

Captain Abhilasha Barak has also been awarded the Coveted Wings along with 36 Army Pilots by Director General and Colonel Commandant Army Aviation. "Young Aviators are now ready to spread their wings in Combat Aviation Squadrons," tweeted Additional Directorate General of Public Information, IHQ of Ministry of Defence (Army).

Sharing the pictures from the event on Twitter, the Indian Army wrote, "Golden Letter Day in the history of Indian Army Aviation."

Captain Abhilasha Barak has been awarded the Coveted Wings along with 36 Army Pilots by Director General & Colonel Commandant Army Aviation. Young Aviators are now ready to spread their wings in Combat Aviation Squadrons. (2/2)#IndianArmy#InStrideWithTheFuture pic.twitter.com/P6h5cS7g7J — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) May 25, 2022

Formed in November 1986, the Army Aviation Corps is a component of the Indian Army. In no time, it was inducted into "Operation Pawan" which was a crucial test for the newly formed corps. The corps is headed by a director general at army headquarters in New Delhi.

Notably, women were earlier only part of ground duties in the Army Aviation Corps.

In 2021, the then Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane said that women will be inducted as pilots in the Army Aviation Corps from 2022. He further informed that women pilots would be flying helicopters to forward locations and would also be part of operations at the borders.

The primary function of the Army Aviation Corps primarily is to evacuate injured troops during operations or health emergencies in high altitude areas. Apart from this, the choppers of the Army Aviation Corps are used for reconnaissance, observation, casualty evacuation, essential load drops, as well as combat search and rescue.

