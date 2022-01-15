Indian Army Day 2022: Indian Army unveils new combat uniform with a digital disruptive pattern

This year marks the 74th Army Day of the nation and leaders from across the political spectrum took to social media to convey their greetings.

The Indian Army on Saturday unveiled a new combat uniform that is comfortable, climate friendly and features a digital disruptive pattern.

A contingent of commandos of Parachute regiment, wearing the new uniforms, took part in the Army Day parade that was conducted at the Cariappa ground.

The uniform, which features a mix of colours including olive and earthen, has been designed taking into considerations aspects like areas of deployment of the troops and climatic conditions in which they operate.

The new uniform has been designed after analysing combat uniforms of armies of various other countries, in association with National Institute of Fashion Technology, sources said.

This uniform is more comfortable and it would be worn in all types of terrains, they said. The digital disruptive pattern is designed with help of computer aid, they said.

This newly designed military uniform by the National Institute Of Fashion Technology makes its debut at the #ArmyDay Parade in Delhi. It is made for comfort, climate-friendliness and improved camouflage, tweeted Union Minister Piyush Goyal.

The shirt in the new uniform does not have to be tucked in the trouser, the sources said. The shirt in the old uniform had to be tucked in. The sources said the new uniforms would not be available in the open market. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, wishing the army on the occasion of Army Day, tweeted, "The Indian Army is known for its bravery and professionalism. Words cannot do justice to the invaluable contribution of the Indian Army towards national safety."

On the occasion of #ArmyDay, General MM Naravane released a Commemorative Postage Stamp, "Permanent Commission to Women Officers in the #IndianArmy." The World’s largest national flag made of 'khadi' was displayed along the India- Pakistan border in Jaisalmer to celebrate Indian Army Day. The flag was 225 feet long and 150 feet wide.

Chief of Armed Forces - General Manoj Mukund Naravane (Army), Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari (Air Force), and Admiral R Hari Kumar (Navy) pay obeisance at the National War Memorial

Indian Army Day was first marked on 15 January, 1949, when General KM Cariappa took over as Commander-in-Chief of the army, becoming the first Indian to do so. This year, the day will be marked amidst stringent protocols due to the coronavirus pandemic. A grand parade, showcasing the latest weapons and technology that has been incorporated by the Indian Army. With inputs from ANI

