This year on 15 January, India will celebrate its 74th Army Day. On this day, the soldiers are acknowledged and honoured for their selfless act and the celebrations set an example of brotherhood among the citizens. Due to the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indian Army Day will be marked amidst stringent protocols at all Army Command Headquarters.

Every year, a grand parade takes place at Cariappa Parade Ground at Delhi Cantt. During the event, the Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane takes salute. Bravery awards including unit credentials and Sena medals are also awarded to a few.

The Command Headquarters as well as the main headquarters in the national capital recognises and celebrate this day with pomp and show. Along with military parades, the Indian Army displays all the latest technology that has either been acquired or incorporated into the service.

How will Army Day be celebrated this year?

This year, the Indian Army will showcase their collection of weapons including drones, advanced Light Helicopters, the BLT T-72 ‘Bharat Rakshak’ tank, the BrahMos Missiles, the 155mm Soltum Gun along with new Light Combat Helicopter from the state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

History and Significance:

The Indian Army was officially established on 1 April, 1895. However, only in 1949, when India got its independence, the Indian Army got its first Indian chief. The formal handing over of the Indian Army took place when General Sir Francis Butcher passed over the baton to Lieutenant General KM Cariappa.

Later in 1986, Lt Gen Cariappa became the second highest-ranking officer in the Indian Army. He even received the title of Field Marshal of India and was the second officer to receive the title. In 1973, the first officer to receive this rank was Sam Manekshaw.

When Lt Gen Cariappa retired from the Indian Army, he further went to serve as High Commissioner to New Zealand and Australia till 1956.