'India-US trade relationship key to address global economic challenges': Eric Garcetti
On Thursday, Garcetti met Piyush Goyal, the Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, to discuss ways in enhancing collaboration across various sectors to give a further push to the growing India-US strategic partnership
US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti said on Friday that the bilateral trade relationship between the two nations plays a key role in addressing global economic challenges.
“The #USIndiaTrade relationship is crucial, and bilateral trade plays a key role in addressing shared challenges in the global economy. I look forward to focusing on strengthening trade ties & advancing our economic relationship,” Garcetti said in a tweet.
On Thursday, the envoy met Piyush Goyal, the Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, to discuss ways in enhancing collaboration across various sectors to give a further push to the growing India-US strategic partnership.
“Delighted to meet US Ambassador Eric Garcetti today. Discussed ways to enhance collaboration across various sectors to give further impetus to our growing strategic partnership,” Goyal tweeted on Thursday.
Yesterday, Garcetti congratulated the consular teams in Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and New Delhi for issuing the highest number of student visas in 2022.
“A huge shoutout to my incredible consular teams in Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and New Delhi for their exceptional efforts in issuing the highest number of student visas globally in 2022!” Garcetti said in a tweet.
On Wednesday, the envoy said that India accounted for one out of every five US student visas issued last year.
His comments came during an address on the seventh annual Student Visa Day organised by the US Mission in India. He also highlighted that Indians arrive in America more than students from any other country. In terms of student visas issued by the US, India has also surpassed the global average.
Garcetti also expressed his commitment to processing the highest number of visas in the coming years.
With inputs from agencies
