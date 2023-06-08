‘US on track to process highest number of Indian student visa applications in history’: Eric Garcetti

The US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti has congratulated the consular teams in Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and New Delhi for issuing the highest number of student visas in 2022.

“A huge shoutout to my incredible consular teams in Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and New Delhi for their exceptional efforts in issuing the highest number of student visas globally in 2022!” Garcetti said in a tweet.

A huge shoutout to my incredible consular teams in Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and New Delhi for their exceptional efforts in issuing the highest number of student visas globally in 2022! This summer, we’re on track to process the highest number of Indian student visa… pic.twitter.com/V3UEgDaCFI — U.S. Ambassador Eric Garcetti (@USAmbIndia) June 8, 2023

He added, “This summer, we’re on track to process the highest number of Indian student visa applications in the history of this Mission. Go Team Consular!”

‘India accounted for 1 out of 5 US student visas’

On Wednesday, Garcetti said that India accounted for one out of every five US student visas issued last year.

His comments came during an address on the seventh annual Student Visa Day organised by the US Mission in India. He also highlighted that Indians arrive in America more than students from any other country. In terms of student visas issued by the US, India has also surpassed the global average.

Garcetti also expressed his commitment to processing the highest number of visas in the coming years.

On the occasion, consular teams across India interviewed around 3,500 student visa applicants from various cities.

US Mission’s plans for 2023

This year, the US Mission is targeting to process over one million visa applications out of which one-tenth have been processed since the beginning of 2023.

As per the US Embassy in India, the highest number of students will be interviewed between June and August this year.

Apart from this, wait times for over 20 visa categories have been brought down to the pre-pandemic era standards while the focus has now shifted to bringing down the wait time for tourists seeking visas.

