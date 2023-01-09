India-US trade policy forum meet on 11 January in Washington

New Delhi: The 13th India-US Trade Policy Forum (TPF) will be held on 11 January, 2023. The meeting will be co-chaired by Indian Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and US trade representative Katherine Tai in Washington DC.

The India-US TPF has been set up to resolve trade and investment issues between both the countries. TPF has five focus groups – agriculture, investment, innovation and creativity (intellectual property rights), services, and tariff and non-tariff barriers.

“Working groups were re-activated after the last ministerial. TPF is a platform for continuous engagement between two countries in the area of trade and to further the trade and investment relations between the two countries. Both countries are looking forward to the meeting and confident of making progress on the trade issues,” the Indian Ministry of Commerce and Industry said.

Piyush Goyal New York and Washington DC visit

Indian minister Piyush Goyal is on an official visit to New York and Washington DC from 9 to 11 January, 2023. In the first leg of his three-day visit, he will interact with CEOs of multinational enterprises, participate in community event, join roundtable meetings with business leaders and think tank as well as visit industries in New York.

Before attending the 13th Trade Policy Forum, Goyal will hold one to one meeting with USTR Ambassador Katherine Tai.

In Washington DC, he will also have bilateral meeting with US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. There will also be interaction with some captains of Industry.

The 12th TPF Ministerial meeting was held on 23 November, 2021, in Delhi after four-year hiatus.

The 13th India-US TPF was deferred earlier in November, 2022, due to local elections in both countries.

