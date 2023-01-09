India-US forum to take place in Delhi on 13 January, both sides to discuss Russia-Ukraine relations
The meeting will be addressed by India’s External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other top officials from both sides
New Delhi: The sixth instalment of India-US Forum will take place in India’s capital New Delhi from 13 January to 14 January.
The two-day meet will be convened by Ananta Centre and India’s Ministry of External Affairs.
Other officials who are scheduled to speak at the forum include Deputy National Security Advisor Vikram Misri, Senior Director for Defence, White House National Security Council Cara Abercrombie, Assistant Secretary, South and Central Asian Affairs, Department of State, among others.
Agenda of this year’s meet
All the meetings will be held under the Chatham House Rules and this year both sides will cover topics like Indo-Pacific, Russia-Ukraine and Afghanistan-Pakistan relations.
Apart from this, areas like defence production, emerging technology, data governance and G20 will also be discussed.
About the India-US forum
Formed in 2017, the purpose of the India-US forum is to strengthen the cooperation between India and US by bringing more than 100 representatives from both countries to discuss a range of topics.
