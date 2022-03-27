India test-fires medium range surface to air missile off Odisha coast
This comes after India on Wednesday successfully test fired a surface-to-surface BrahMos supersonic cruise missile in Andaman and Nicobar
Indian Army on Sunday successfully carried out the test firing of the Medium Range Surface to Air Missile air defence system off the coast of Odisha's Balasore, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) informed.
"MRSAM-Army missile system flight tested from ITR Balasore, Odisha at around 1030 hours intercepting a high-speed aerial target at long range," DRDO said in a tweet.
MRSAM-Army missile system flight tested from ITR Balasore at around 1030 Hrs intercepting a high speed aerial target at long range. The target was destroyed by the missile in a direct hit.@PMOIndia @DefenceMinIndia @SpokespersonMoD @adgpi pic.twitter.com/Ra5yfHaHo1
— DRDO (@DRDO_India) March 27, 2022
As per DRDO, the target was destroyed by the missile in a direct hit.
"The system is part of the Indian Army. In the test, the missile secured a direct hit at the target at a very far off distance," DRDO officials said.
This comes after India on Wednesday successfully test fired a surface-to-surface BrahMos supersonic cruise missile in Andaman and Nicobar.
'The extended range missile hit its target with pinpoint accuracy,' ANI quoted defence officials as saying.
On 5 March 2022, the Indian Navy successfully test fired an extended range land attack Brahmos cruise missile from the stealth destroyer INS Chennai.
