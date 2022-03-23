'Hit the target with pinpoint accuracy': India successfully test fires BrahMos missile in Andaman and Nicobar

It was an extended range surface-to-surface missile. On 5 March, the Indian Navy successfully test fired a BrahMos cruise missile from the stealth destroyer INS Chennai

India on Wednesday successfully test fired a surface-to-surface BrahMos supersonic cruise missile in Andaman and Nicobar.

'The extended range missile hit its target with pinpoint accuracy,' ANI quoted defence officials as saying.

Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari congratulated officials on the successful test firing. The Indian Air Force chief is currently on the island to review operational preparedness, ANI reported.

On 5 March 2022, the Indian Navy successfully test fired an extended range land attack Brahmos cruise missile from the stealth destroyer INS Chennai. Both Brahmos missile and INS Chennai are indigenously built.

In 2017, India had successfully carried out its first air launch of BrahMos from a Su-30MKI jet.

BrahMos key facts

A joint India-Russia venture, BrahMos is a medium-range missile that can be fired from submarines, warships, aircraft, and land.

It is named after two rivers- India's Brahmaputra and Russia's Moskva.

BrahMos is the world's fastest cruise missile and has a maximum speed of Mach 4. It can hit a target that is over 290 km away.

Mach is a speed measurement used for aircraft with Mach 1 being the speed of sound.

According to the BrahMos' official website, the missile operates on the 'fire and forget principle' which means that the path taken by the missile depends on the target that was set at the time of the launch.

Notably, BrahMos is capable of carrying nuclear warheads.

