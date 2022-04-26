Delhi logs 1,204 new COVID-19 cases, one death in last 24 hours
Under the vaccination drive in the city, 62,520 beneficiaries were jabbed with the COVID shot taking the cumulative vaccine doses administer so far to 3,32,45,663
New Delhi: Delhi has logged 1,204 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total active cases in the national capital to 4,508, the government's health bulletin informed on Monday.
It is for the fifth continuous day that the national capital has reported over 1,000 cases.
As per the Delhi health bulletin, the national capital has witnessed a dip in the COVID positivity rate, which has been reported to be at 4.64 per cent.
In the last 24 hours, one COVID death was also reported in Delhi. With a fatality rate of 1.39 per cent, the total tally of deaths caused in the national capital due to the virus now stands at 26,169.
As many as 863 COVID patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries since the beginning of the pandemic in the city to 18,46,414.
A total of 25,963 COVID samples were tested in the last 24 hours.
