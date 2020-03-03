You are here:
India objects to Iran foreign minister's comments on Delhi violence, tells Iranian ambassador that matter is 'purely internal'

India Press Trust of India Mar 03, 2020 15:58:41 IST

  • India on Tuesday summoned Iranian Ambassador Ali Chegeni and lodged a strong protest with him

  • Move comes after Iran's foreign minister Javad Zarif commented on Delhi violence

  • In a tweet on Monday, Zarif said,'Iran condemns the wave of organised violence against Indian muslims'

New Delhi: India on Tuesday summoned Iranian Ambassador Ali Chegeni and lodged a strong protest with him over the comments made by Iran's foreign minister Javad Zarif over violence in Delhi.

Official sources said that the Iranian envoy was conveyed that Zarif commented on a matter which is purely internal to India.

In a tweet on Monday, Zarif said," Iran condemns the wave of organised violence against Indian muslims."

"The Iranian Ambassador in Delhi was summoned on Tuesday and a strong protest was lodged over the comments made by Zarif on the matter internal to India," a source said.

