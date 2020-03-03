India objects to Iran foreign minister's comments on Delhi violence, tells Iranian ambassador that matter is 'purely internal'

New Delhi: India on Tuesday summoned Iranian Ambassador Ali Chegeni and lodged a strong protest with him over the comments made by Iran's foreign minister Javad Zarif over violence in Delhi.

Official sources said that the Iranian envoy was conveyed that Zarif commented on a matter which is purely internal to India.

Iran condemns the wave of organized violence against Indian Muslims. For centuries, Iran has been a friend of India. We urge Indian authorities to ensure the wellbeing of ALL Indians & not let senseless thuggery prevail. Path forward lies in peaceful dialogue and rule of law. — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) March 2, 2020

In a tweet on Monday, Zarif said," Iran condemns the wave of organised violence against Indian muslims."

"The Iranian Ambassador in Delhi was summoned on Tuesday and a strong protest was lodged over the comments made by Zarif on the matter internal to India," a source said.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.