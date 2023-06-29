Eid ul-Adha LIVE Update: PM Modi greets people on Eid ul-Adha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted people on the occasion of Eid ul-Adha

FP Staff June 29, 2023 07:28:16 IST
Eid ul-Adha LIVE Update: PM Modi greets people on Eid ul-Adha

Representational Image.

June 29, 2023 - 10:23 (IST)

Rally in Bihar's Lakhisarai LIVE Updates

Amit Shah to address rally in Bihar's Lakhisarai on Thursday

Shah will visit the state for the first time after the 23 June opposition meeting hosted by CM Nitish Kumar in Patna. The Union Home Minister will offer prayers at Ashok Dham, a famous shrine dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, before addressing a public meeting there, according to the sources. 

June 29, 2023 - 10:00 (IST)

EID LIVE Updates: 

PM Modi greets people on Eid ul-Adha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted people on the occasion of Eid ul-Adha.

June 29, 2023 - 09:31 (IST)
Eid LIVE Updates
Nation celebrates the festival of EID, offers namaz
 
 

June 29, 2023 - 09:17 (IST)

Delhi Monsoon LIVE Update

Heavy rainfall lashes several parts of Delhi NCR

Heavy downpour has disrupted normalcy in the the NCR region on Thursday. Yellow alert has been issued by IMD. 

June 29, 2023 - 08:57 (IST)

Rahul Gandhi Manipur visit LIVE Update

Rahul Gandhi leaves for two-day Manipur visit 

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is on a two-day (29 and 30 June) visit to violence hit Manipur. He will visit relief camps and interact with civil society representatives in Imphal and Churachandpur.

June 29, 2023 - 08:13 (IST)

India Philippines Bilateral Relations LIVE Updates

India, Philippines underline commitment to further strengthen bilateral relations, people-to-people ties

In their conversation on Wednesday with visiting Philippines Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Manalo reaffirmed their commitment to furthering bilateral relations and people-to-people relationships.

"Hon'ble Secretary of Foreign Affairs of the Philippines, Mr. Enrique A. Manalo, called on the Hon'ble Vice-President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar at the Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas today," according to a tweet by the Vice President's official Twitter handle on Wednesday.

June 29, 2023 - 07:42 (IST)

Uniform Civil Code LIVE Updates

'Why now after 9 years, is it due to 2024': Sibal's dig at PM over UCC remarks

On Wednesday, former law minister Kapil Sibal criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his comments on a Uniform Civil Code (UCC), questioning how "uniform" his idea is and whether it applies to Hindus, tribal people, and those in the northeast.

Modi made a strong case for a UCC on Tuesday while speaking to a group of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members in Bhopal. He said that the Constitution mandates equal rights for all people.

The opposition, according to the prime minister, is misleading and inciting Muslims over the UCC issue.

June 29, 2023 - 07:39 (IST)

Ulta Rath Yatra Mishap LIVE Updates

CM Manik Saha announces compensation for Ulta Rath Yatra mishap victims

The Chief Minister of Tripura, Manik Saha, has sent his deepest sympathies for the unfortunate accident that occurred during the Ulta Rath Yatra in the Unakoti district.

He has also promised compensation of Rs. 4 lakh for the surviving family members.

According to the CM, the government has agreed to pay for all of the wounded people's medical costs. Victims who have burn injuries that are between 40 per cent and 60 per cent severe will receive compensation of Rs. 2.50 lakh, and those who have burn injuries that are between 40 per cent and 60 per cent severe will receive compensation of Rs. 74,000.

In the Unakoti area of Tripura on Wednesday, seven persons electrocuted during the Ulta Rath Yatra perished and sixteen others suffered serious burn wounds.

June 29, 2023 - 07:29 (IST)

UNSG Report LIVE Updates

India removed from UNSG report on impact of armed conflict on children

India has been removed from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' yearly report on the impact of armed conflict on children, citing "measures taken by the government to better protect" them.

Guterres stated in his report last year that he welcomed the Indian government's cooperation with his special envoy and observed that it may lead to India being removed as a situation of concern.

In his 2023 report on Children and Armed Conflict, the UN chief said, "In view of the measures taken by the government to better protect children, India has been removed from the report in 2023."

June 29, 2023 - 07:27 (IST)

India Global Forum LIVE Updates

Want to strike truly ambitious trade deal with India, says UK PM Rishi Sunak

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak underlined his commitment to a 'really ambitious' free trade agreement (FTA) with India on Wednesday evening as he held a special event in the grounds of 10 Downing Street to commemorate India Global Forum's UK-India Week 2023.

The 43-year-old British Indian leader met with business executives and celebrities, including boxing champion Mary Kom, artists Shankar Mahadevan and Zakir Hussain, and Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor, as part of what he called the "beginning of an Indian summer for the UK."

“Prime Minister (Narendra) Modiji and I agree there’s huge potential here. We’re making great progress together on the 2030 roadmap and we want to strike a truly ambitious trade deal that benefits both our nations, bringing tremendous opportunities to businesses and consumers, both in India and here at home,” said Sunak, who was joined at the garden party by wife Akshata Murty and mother-in-law Sudha Murty.

“It’s not just UK-India Week, but a whole Indian summer,” he said.

The India Global Forum’s (IGF) fifth annual UK-India Week, which continues till Friday, brings together ministers, corporate leaders, and policymakers to discuss the important areas of focus in the bilateral relationship.

“We are all here, from such diverse backgrounds, experiences and journeys, yet what unites us is our passion and contribution to enhancing what I describe as the winning partnership between the UK and India,” said IGF founder Manoj Ladwa.

Updated Date: June 29, 2023 10:37:52 IST

