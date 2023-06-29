Eid ul-Adha LIVE Update: PM Modi greets people on Eid ul-Adha

Auto refresh feeds

“Prime Minister (Narendra) Modiji and I agree there’s huge potential here. We’re making great progress together on the 2030 roadmap and we want to strike a truly ambitious trade deal that benefits both our nations, bringing tremendous opportunities to businesses and consumers, both in India and here at home,” said Sunak, who was joined at the garden party by wife Akshata Murty and mother-in-law Sudha Murty.

The 43-year-old British Indian leader met with business executives and celebrities, including boxing champion Mary Kom, artists Shankar Mahadevan and Zakir Hussain, and Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor, as part of what he called the "beginning of an Indian summer for the UK."

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak underlined his commitment to a 'really ambitious' free trade agreement (FTA) with India on Wednesday evening as he held a special event in the grounds of 10 Downing Street to commemorate India Global Forum's UK-India Week 2023.

In his 2023 report on Children and Armed Conflict, the UN chief said, "In view of the measures taken by the government to better protect children, India has been removed from the report in 2023."

Guterres stated in his report last year that he welcomed the Indian government's cooperation with his special envoy and observed that it may lead to India being removed as a situation of concern.

India has been removed from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' yearly report on the impact of armed conflict on children, citing "measures taken by the government to better protect" them.

In the Unakoti area of Tripura on Wednesday, seven persons electrocuted during the Ulta Rath Yatra perished and sixteen others suffered serious burn wounds.

According to the CM, the government has agreed to pay for all of the wounded people's medical costs. Victims who have burn injuries that are between 40 per cent and 60 per cent severe will receive compensation of Rs. 2.50 lakh, and those who have burn injuries that are between 40 per cent and 60 per cent severe will receive compensation of Rs. 74,000.

He has also promised compensation of Rs. 4 lakh for the surviving family members.

The Chief Minister of Tripura, Manik Saha, has sent his deepest sympathies for the unfortunate accident that occurred during the Ulta Rath Yatra in the Unakoti district.

The opposition, according to the prime minister, is misleading and inciting Muslims over the UCC issue.

Modi made a strong case for a UCC on Tuesday while speaking to a group of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members in Bhopal. He said that the Constitution mandates equal rights for all people.

On Wednesday, former law minister Kapil Sibal criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his comments on a Uniform Civil Code (UCC), questioning how "uniform" his idea is and whether it applies to Hindus, tribal people, and those in the northeast.

"Hon'ble Secretary of Foreign Affairs of the Philippines, Mr. Enrique A. Manalo, called on the Hon'ble Vice-President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar at the Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas today," according to a tweet by the Vice President's official Twitter handle on Wednesday.

In their conversation on Wednesday with visiting Philippines Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Manalo reaffirmed their commitment to furthering bilateral relations and people-to-people relationships.

#WATCH | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leaves for Manipur from his residence in Delhi Rahul will be in Manipur on June 29 and 30 during which he will visit relief camps and interact with civil society representatives in Imphal and Churachandpur. pic.twitter.com/DuZLWQSR2L

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is on a two-day (29 and 30 June) visit to violence hit Manipur. He will visit relief camps and interact with civil society representatives in Imphal and Churachandpur.

#WATCH | Rain lashes parts of the national capital Delhi As per IMD, the city is expected to experience a cloudy sky with light to moderate rain/thundershowers today. pic.twitter.com/6PfQPFT4w4

Heavy downpour has disrupted normalcy in the the NCR region on Thursday. Yellow alert has been issued by IMD.

Wishing everyone a blessed Ashadhi Ekadashi. May this sacred day inspire us to embrace virtues of devotion, humility and compassion in line with the Warkari tradition. With Bhagwan Vitthal’s blessings, may we always work together to build a happy, peaceful and inclusive society.

PM Modi greets people on Eid ul-Adha Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted people on the occasion of Eid ul-Adha.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a one-day visit to Bihar's Lakhisarai today He will visit Ashokdham Mandir and address a public meeting during his visit today. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/1CJmZtNuM0

Shah will visit the state for the first time after the 23 June opposition meeting hosted by CM Nitish Kumar in Patna. The Union Home Minister will offer prayers at Ashok Dham, a famous shrine dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, before addressing a public meeting there, according to the sources.

“It’s not just UK-India Week, but a whole Indian summer,” he said.

The India Global Forum’s (IGF) fifth annual UK-India Week, which continues till Friday, brings together ministers, corporate leaders, and policymakers to discuss the important areas of focus in the bilateral relationship.

“We are all here, from such diverse backgrounds, experiences and journeys, yet what unites us is our passion and contribution to enhancing what I describe as the winning partnership between the UK and India,” said IGF founder Manoj Ladwa.

