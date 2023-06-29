Eid ul-Adha LIVE Update: PM Modi greets people on Eid ul-Adha

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak underlined his commitment to a ‘really ambitious’ free trade agreement (FTA) with India on Wednesday evening as he held a special event in the grounds of 10 Downing Street to commemorate India Global Forum’s UK-India Week 2023.
The 43-year-old British Indian leader met with business executives and celebrities, including boxing champion Mary Kom, artists Shankar Mahadevan and Zakir Hussain, and Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor, as part of what he called the “beginning of an Indian summer for the UK.”
“Prime Minister (Narendra) Modiji and I agree there’s huge potential here. We’re making great progress together on the 2030 roadmap and we want to strike a truly ambitious trade deal that benefits both our nations, bringing tremendous opportunities to businesses and consumers, both in India and here at home,” said Sunak, who was joined at the garden party by wife Akshata Murty and mother-in-law Sudha Murty.
“It’s not just UK-India Week, but a whole Indian summer,” he said.
The India Global Forum’s (IGF) fifth annual UK-India Week, which continues till Friday, brings together ministers, corporate leaders, and policymakers to discuss the important areas of focus in the bilateral relationship.
“We are all here, from such diverse backgrounds, experiences and journeys, yet what unites us is our passion and contribution to enhancing what I describe as the winning partnership between the UK and India,” said IGF founder Manoj Ladwa.
