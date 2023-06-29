Manipur Violence: Firing, casualties reported at Haraothel village; Rahul Gandhi takes chopper after being stopped

While Manipur violence refuses to die down, in the latest incident armed rioters fired towards village Haraothel, the Indian Army said Thursday.

Casualties too were reported in the area, the army added.

The rioters also attacked Indian Army personnel when the latter were heading to Haraothel village to prevent escalation.

“Own troops responded in a calibrated manner to prevent any collateral damage. Swift action by troops resulted in cessation of firing,” Indian Army said.

Army deployed in Manipur’s Haraothel village

The Indian Army said, “build up of large crowds in the area was reported in Haraothel village.”

“Unprovoked firing by Armed Rioters towards village Haraothel in Manipur commenced at 5.30 am. Own troops deployed in the area immediately mobilised to prevent escalation of situation. While enroute to the site, own columns drew effective fire from armed rioters. Own troops responded in a calibrated manner to prevent any collateral damage,” the Army added.

“Unconfirmed reports indicate some casualties,” Army added.

Rahul Gandhi stopped in Manipur

Despite violence, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi went to Manipur but his convoy was stopped by police near Bishnupur.

"Rahul Gandhi's convoy has been stopped by police near Bishnupur. Police say that they are not in a position to allow us. People are standing on both sides of the road to wave to Rahul Gandhi. We are not able to understand why have they stopped us?" Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said.

Congress workers and locals staged a protest after Gandhi's cavalcade was stopped by police in Bishnupur.

The Congress leader returned to airport in Imphal from Bishnupur, from where he is expected to travel to the pre-fixed program by helicopter.

