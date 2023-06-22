PM Modi in US LIVE Updates: 'Pipeline of talent' needed for India, US to maintain momentum of growth: PM Modi

PM Modi in US LIVE Updates

PM Modi invites Micron to boost semiconductor manufacturing in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has encouraged American chipmaker Micron Technology to expand semiconductor production in India, citing the country's competitive advantages across the product's supply chain.

He also invited Applied Materials to India to work on process technologies and sophisticated packaging.

Modi emphasised the possibility of the company's partnership with academic institutions in India to generate a competent workforce during his meeting here with President and CEO of Applied Materials Gary E Dickerson.

"The prime minister invited Micron Technology to boost semiconductor manufacturing in India," a ministry of external affairs statement said.