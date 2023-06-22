PM Modi in US LIVE Updates: 'Pipeline of talent' needed for India, US to maintain momentum of growth: PM Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a visit to the National Science Foundation. Reuters
To continue the pace of prosperity, India and the United States need a “pipeline of talent,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at an event here to underscore the two countries’ common interests in education and labour.
He was attending the National Science Foundation’s (NSF) ‘Skilling For Future Event’ on Wednesday, and First Lady Jill Biden hosted his visit to the organisation.
The prime minister also emphasised India’s measures to boost education, research, and entrepreneurship.
Explaining his government’s skilling objective, Modi stated that education, skill, and innovation are essential for young people’s bright futures, and India has moved in this direction.
Education and skilling have been incorporated into the National Education Policy (NEP). More than 50 million people have been taught under the Skilling Mission, and another 15 million are being trained in cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence and blockchains, Modi said while speaking to a crowd.
To continue the pace of growth, “it is critical for India and the United States to ensure a pipeline of talent,” he said, adding that his ambition is for this decade to be known as the “techdecade.”
