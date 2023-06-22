PM Modi in US LIVE Updates: 'Pipeline of talent' needed for India, US to maintain momentum of growth: PM Modi

PM Modi in US LIVE: Explaining his government's skilling objective, Modi stated that education, skill, and innovation are essential for young people's bright futures, and India has moved in this direction

FP Staff June 22, 2023 07:23:24 IST
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a visit to the National Science Foundation. Reuters

June 22, 2023 - 07:40 (IST)

PM Modi receives warm welcome by members of Indian diaspora in Washington DC

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was greeted warmly at the Hotel Intercontinental Willard in Washington, DC.

As cries of 'Vande Mataram' resonated across the neighbourhood, the Indian diaspora greeted him.

June 22, 2023 - 07:38 (IST)

PM Modi invites Micron to boost semiconductor manufacturing in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has encouraged American chipmaker Micron Technology to expand semiconductor production in India, citing the country's competitive advantages across the product's supply chain.

He also invited Applied Materials to India to work on process technologies and sophisticated packaging.

Modi emphasised the possibility of the company's partnership with academic institutions in India to generate a competent workforce during his meeting here with President and CEO of Applied Materials Gary E Dickerson.

"The prime minister invited Micron Technology to boost semiconductor manufacturing in India," a ministry of external affairs statement said.

June 22, 2023 - 07:34 (IST)

Modi invites US students to India

During his first official visit to Washington, D.C., Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited American students to study in India while having a meeting with First Lady Jill Biden.

Hundreds of US professors are already in India as part of a technology relationship, according to Modi.

June 22, 2023 - 07:33 (IST)

Modi flexes India’s cultural reach on Yoga Day

Praising yoga as "a way of life," Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi did postures ranging from cobra to corpse in front of a global gathering at the United Nations headquarters on Wednesday, kicking off the public phase of his tour to the United States.

Modi paused and bowed to a statue of the slain Indian independence hero Mahatma Gandhi before making a few brief words about how yoga was an all-ages, portable practise open to all religions and cultures. A checkerboard of made-in-India yoga mats covered the U.N.'s expansive north lawn.

“It is a very old tradition, but like all ancient Indian traditions, it is also living and dynamic,” Modi said. “Yoga is truly universal."

June 22, 2023 - 07:23 (IST)

Modi accorded ceremonial welcome, guard of honour upon arriving at Washington

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was met with a ceremonial welcome and guard of honour upon his arrival at Joint Base Andrews in Washington, DC, despite the rain.

To commemorate his arrival, the national anthems of both nations were played at the airbase. PM Modi was presented with a bouquet by two young children.

To continue the pace of prosperity, India and the United States need a “pipeline of talent,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at an event here to underscore the two countries’ common interests in education and labour.

He was attending the National Science Foundation’s (NSF) ‘Skilling For Future Event’ on Wednesday, and First Lady Jill Biden hosted his visit to the organisation.

The prime minister also emphasised India’s measures to boost education, research, and entrepreneurship.

Explaining his government’s skilling objective, Modi stated that education, skill, and innovation are essential for young people’s bright futures, and India has moved in this direction.

Education and skilling have been incorporated into the National Education Policy (NEP). More than 50 million people have been taught under the Skilling Mission, and another 15 million are being trained in cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence and blockchains, Modi said while speaking to a crowd.

To continue the pace of growth, “it is critical for India and the United States to ensure a pipeline of talent,” he said, adding that his ambition is for this decade to be known as the “techdecade.”

