WATCH: PM Modi receives warm welcome by members of Indian diaspora in Washington DC

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was also seen accompanying the prime minister

Ayndrila Banerjee June 22, 2023 00:06:58 IST
Image courtesy: @narendramodi/Twitter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a rousing welcome at the Hotel Intercontinental Willard in Washington DC.

The Indian diaspora greeted him as chants of ‘Vande Mataram’ reverberated in the area.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was also seen accompanying the prime minister.

“I am really happy that I got this opportunity to see PM Modi in person. It is a pleasure to be here. It was a great experience to see him,” said a member of the Indian diaspora who was present at the location to welcome PM Modi.

Modi reached Washington DC on Wednesday after spending an eventful day in New York.

He was greeted by US officials and Indian expats at the Andrew Airbase of Washington. The national anthems of India and the United States were also played at the airbase.

Here, the Prime Minister will address a joint meeting of the US Congress.

He will also inspect the Guard of Honour in the Naval Office on Thursday.

Earlier today, Modi led a historic event at the UN Headquarters to commemorate the 9th International Day of Yoga, attended by top UN officials, envoys from across and the world and prominent individuals. He described Yoga as “truly universal” and free from copyrights and patents.

Also, yoga celebrations led by him at the UN headquarters in New York on Wednesday created a Guinness World Record for the participation of people of most nationalities.

The event was attended by top UN officials, diplomats and prominent personalities.

“The Yoga celebration led by Prime Minister Modi at the UN headquarters created the Guinness World Record for the participation of people of most nationalities,” officials said.

At the event, the Indian Prime Minister wore a customised white yoga T-shirt and trousers. He thanked people for attending the yoga event in New York.

Updated Date: June 22, 2023 00:41:42 IST

