WATCH: PM Modi receives warm welcome by members of Indian diaspora in Washington DC

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a rousing welcome at the Hotel Intercontinental Willard in Washington DC.

The Indian diaspora greeted him as chants of ‘Vande Mataram’ reverberated in the area.

#WATCH | Members of the Indian diaspora welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hotel Intercontinental Willard in Washington, DC. pic.twitter.com/6uEaQgwmqB — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2023

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was also seen accompanying the prime minister.

“I am really happy that I got this opportunity to see PM Modi in person. It is a pleasure to be here. It was a great experience to see him,” said a member of the Indian diaspora who was present at the location to welcome PM Modi.

#WATCH | “I am really happy that I got this opportunity to see PM Modi in person. It is a pleasure to be here. It was a great experience to see him,” says members of the Indian diaspora as they welcome PM Modi at a hotel in Washington, DC. pic.twitter.com/3vWcYz29Gz — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2023

Modi reached Washington DC on Wednesday after spending an eventful day in New York.

He was greeted by US officials and Indian expats at the Andrew Airbase of Washington. The national anthems of India and the United States were also played at the airbase.

#WATCH | | Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets the members of the Indian diaspora outside the hotel he is staying in, in Washington, DC. pic.twitter.com/6eG9ND6pbp — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2023

Here, the Prime Minister will address a joint meeting of the US Congress.

He will also inspect the Guard of Honour in the Naval Office on Thursday.

Earlier today, Modi led a historic event at the UN Headquarters to commemorate the 9th International Day of Yoga, attended by top UN officials, envoys from across and the world and prominent individuals. He described Yoga as “truly universal” and free from copyrights and patents.