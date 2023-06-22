WATCH: PM Modi receives warm welcome by members of Indian diaspora in Washington DC
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was also seen accompanying the prime minister
Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a rousing welcome at the Hotel Intercontinental Willard in Washington DC.
The Indian diaspora greeted him as chants of ‘Vande Mataram’ reverberated in the area.
#WATCH | Members of the Indian diaspora welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hotel Intercontinental Willard in Washington, DC. pic.twitter.com/6uEaQgwmqB
— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2023
Related Articles
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was also seen accompanying the prime minister.
“I am really happy that I got this opportunity to see PM Modi in person. It is a pleasure to be here. It was a great experience to see him,” said a member of the Indian diaspora who was present at the location to welcome PM Modi.
#WATCH | “I am really happy that I got this opportunity to see PM Modi in person. It is a pleasure to be here. It was a great experience to see him,” says members of the Indian diaspora as they welcome PM Modi at a hotel in Washington, DC. pic.twitter.com/3vWcYz29Gz
— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2023
Modi reached Washington DC on Wednesday after spending an eventful day in New York.
He was greeted by US officials and Indian expats at the Andrew Airbase of Washington. The national anthems of India and the United States were also played at the airbase.
#WATCH | | Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets the members of the Indian diaspora outside the hotel he is staying in, in Washington, DC. pic.twitter.com/6eG9ND6pbp
— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2023
Here, the Prime Minister will address a joint meeting of the US Congress.
He will also inspect the Guard of Honour in the Naval Office on Thursday.
Earlier today, Modi led a historic event at the UN Headquarters to commemorate the 9th International Day of Yoga, attended by top UN officials, envoys from across and the world and prominent individuals. He described Yoga as “truly universal” and free from copyrights and patents.
Also, yoga celebrations led by him at the UN headquarters in New York on Wednesday created a Guinness World Record for the participation of people of most nationalities.
The event was attended by top UN officials, diplomats and prominent personalities.
“The Yoga celebration led by Prime Minister Modi at the UN headquarters created the Guinness World Record for the participation of people of most nationalities,” officials said.
At the event, the Indian Prime Minister wore a customised white yoga T-shirt and trousers. He thanked people for attending the yoga event in New York.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
US has 'significant' defence ties with India, 'terrific cooperation' inside Quad, says White House
The White House on Monday said that the US has a "significant" defence partnership with India and "terrific cooperation" inside the Quad, adding that Washington is looking forward to having Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the country next week
Two 'rights groups' to screen BBC Modi documentary in Washington ahead of PM's visit
Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International have invited policy makers, journalists and analysts to a private screening that will be held in Washington on 20 June, two days ahead of PM Modi's official state visit hosted by President Joe Biden
Did Rahul Gandhi visit the White House? If yes, why?
Rahul Gandhi met senior US officials, including Don Lu, assistant secretary of state for South Asia in the State Department, apart from academics, tech experts and think tankers during his visit