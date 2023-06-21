PM Modi in US LIVE Updates: This week can change course of history, says Ambassador Garcetti ahead of Modi-Biden talks

PM Modi in US LIVE: PM Modi is in the United States from 21 June to 24 June, at the invitation of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden

FP Staff June 21, 2023 07:42:37 IST
Auto refresh feeds
PM Modi in US LIVE Updates: This week can change course of history, says Ambassador Garcetti ahead of Modi-Biden talks

PM Modi holds talks with eminent economist and Nobel laureate Prof Paul Romer. Image Courtesy: @MEAIndia/Twitter

Highlights

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES

June 21, 2023 - 10:33 (IST)

PM Modi in US LIVE Updates

Need to end contradictions through yoga, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated on Wednesday that India has always nourished traditions that unify, adopt, and embrace, and he made a passionate plea for yoga to erase inconsistencies, barriers, and resistances.

Modi stated in a video greeting on the International Day of Yoga that Indians have embraced new ideas, preserved them, and appreciated the country's vast variety.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar presided over the national observance of International Day of Yoga at Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla joined the ceremony on the Parliament House grounds, while Union ministers practised yoga in various locations.

"We have to eliminate our contradictions, blockages and resistances through yoga. We have to present the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' as an example to the world," Modi said.

The prime minister is on an official State Visit to the US and will lead the International Day of Yoga celebrations at the United Nations (UN) Headquarters in New York on Wednesday.

June 21, 2023 - 10:24 (IST)

PM Modi in US LIVE Updates

This week can change course of history, says Ambassador Garcetti ahead of Modi-Biden talks

US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti has described Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state visit to America as a "watershed moment" in bilateral ties, saying that this week will be one of those moments that can change the course of history as the two democracies come together for peace and prosperity.

In his keynote address to the inaugural INDUS-X conference being organised by the US India Business Council in partnership with the US Department of Defense and India’s Department of Defence Production, Garcetti said on Tuesday, “We're just getting in the car together and we're starting this voyage. It's the elevation of something that has been growing.”

Modi is in the United States from 21 June to 24 June, at the invitation of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. He will observe worldwide Day of Yoga at the United Nations Headquarters with UN officials and members of the worldwide community.

President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host Modi at a State Dinner on 22 June. On 22 June, the prime minister will address a joint session of the United States Congress.

June 21, 2023 - 09:52 (IST)

PM Modi in US LIVE Updates

What the PM discussed with ’24 thought leaders’ as he begins US trip

The American city of New York was alive with vitality, which may be attributed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Indian Prime Minister arrived at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport ahead of his state visit (which begins on June 22) and was greeted by officials and dignitaries from the US administration, as well as a warm welcome from the Indian diaspora.

Before leading the International Yoga Day celebrations at the United Nations Headquarters at 5.30 p.m. IST, Modi met with a number of leaders, academics, and intellectuals, spoke about India's successes and the country's future.

Read More

June 21, 2023 - 09:41 (IST)

PM Modi in US LIVE Updates

PM Modi meets Nobel laureate Prof Paul Romer

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Nobel laureate Prof Paul Romer, an American economist and policy entrepreneur, in New York. PM Modi and Professor Romer discussed India's digital path, including the adoption of Aadhar and cutting-edge solutions such as Digilocker.

June 21, 2023 - 09:38 (IST)

PM Modi in US LIVE Updates

Ray Dalio reacts after meeting PM Modi

Ray Dalio, an American investor, reacts after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New York.

Dalio said that India had tremendous potential and PM Modi is a radical reformer who has the ability to transform it and the popularity to transform it.

“So I think India and Prime Minister Modi are at a juncture in which there is going to create a tremendous opportunity, tremendous changes in India that are going to be really startling,” Dalio added.

June 21, 2023 - 09:32 (IST)

PM Modi in US LIVE Updates

PM Modi meets Neil De Grasse Tyson in New York

In New York, Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets American astronomer, author, and scientific communicator Neil De Grasse Tyson.

June 21, 2023 - 09:19 (IST)

PM Modi US LIVE Updates

PM Modi interacts with group of eminent US academicians in New York

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with a group of distinguished US academics from agriculture, marketing, engineering, health, science, and technology in New York.

Taking to Twitter, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "Energising India-US knowledge partnership. PM @narendramodi interacted with a group of eminent US academics hailing from diverse fields of agriculture, marketing, engineering, health, science & technology."

"Talks focused on possibilities of enhancing research collaborations and two-way academic exchanges under India's New Education Policy. Academics also shared perspectives and experiences from their respective areas of expertise," he added.

June 21, 2023 - 08:53 (IST)

India Shares LIVE Updates

Indian shares set to open lower on weak global cues

Indian equities are poised to begin lower on Wednesday, matching global counterparts, as a minor rate decrease from China and caution ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's congressional hearing weigh on mood. As of 7:59 a.m. IST, India's NSE stock futures on the Singapore Exchange were down 0.10 per cent at 18,861.50. Wall Street shares fell overnight in anticipation of Powell's appearance before the House Financial Affairs Committee at 7:30 p.m. IST. As a result of China's minor rate drop, Asian markets plummeted.

June 21, 2023 - 08:14 (IST)

Manipur Violence LIVE Updates

Indian Army apprehends 4 suspected cadres of United National Liberation Front in Manipur

The Indian Army's Spear Corps captured four alleged cadres of the banned United National Liberation Front (UNLF) in Manipur's Thoubal district on Tuesday, according to army authorities. The arrest was made on the night of 19 June inside the jurisdiction of the Lilong police station.

June 21, 2023 - 08:12 (IST)

9th International Yoga Day LIVE News Updates

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to meet people who helped during Balasore train tragedy

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is in Balasore to celebrate the 9th International Yoga Day by doing yoga.

He will also meet with the officials in charge of caring for the victims of the three catastrophic railway accidents.

Load More

On Wednesday morning, parts of the national capital experienced light rain, providing some relief from the sweltering heat.

The Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) forecasted a thunderstorm with light to moderate-intensity rain and strong gusts over and near isolated sections of Delhi.

On Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast heavy rain in ten states, including Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and coastal Andhra Pradesh.

According to the IMD, heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated locations is very possible across Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on Wednesday, as well as heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated locations over Assam and Meghalaya.

Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds (speed 40-50 kmph) are also expected in isolated areas of Uttarakhand, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh, according to the IMD.

The IMD also predicted isolated lightning strikes over Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, and coastal and south interior Karnataka on Wednesday.

It also predicted that on June 22, heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya, Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, East Madhya Pradesh and Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: June 21, 2023 10:35:56 IST

TAGS:

also read

World News Highlights: Monsoon active in northeastern states; Israeli troops kill 3 Palestinians during clashes in Jenin
World

World News Highlights: Monsoon active in northeastern states; Israeli troops kill 3 Palestinians during clashes in Jenin

World News Updates: According to an army statement, a 'massive exchange of fire' erupted when Israeli soldiers approached the northern West Bank city to capture 'wanted suspects'

Bengal Panchayat Polls: Calcutta HC orders central forces to provide security to lone ISF MLA
India

Bengal Panchayat Polls: Calcutta HC orders central forces to provide security to lone ISF MLA

West Bengal Panchayat polls LIVE: Supreme Court earlier rejected pleas challenging deployment of central forces, saying "elections cannot be followed by violence"

What is the Uniform Civil Code and why is it so divisive?
India

What is the Uniform Civil Code and why is it so divisive?

The Law Commission has sought views from the public and religious organisations on Uniform Civil Code within 30 days. With the UCC, the Centre aims to bring one law applicable to all religious communities on personal matters like marriage, divorce, inheritance, and succession among others