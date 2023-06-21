PM Modi in US LIVE Updates: This week can change course of history, says Ambassador Garcetti ahead of Modi-Biden talks

10:33 (ist)

PM Modi in US LIVE Updates

Need to end contradictions through yoga, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated on Wednesday that India has always nourished traditions that unify, adopt, and embrace, and he made a passionate plea for yoga to erase inconsistencies, barriers, and resistances.

Modi stated in a video greeting on the International Day of Yoga that Indians have embraced new ideas, preserved them, and appreciated the country's vast variety.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar presided over the national observance of International Day of Yoga at Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla joined the ceremony on the Parliament House grounds, while Union ministers practised yoga in various locations.

"We have to eliminate our contradictions, blockages and resistances through yoga. We have to present the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' as an example to the world," Modi said.

The prime minister is on an official State Visit to the US and will lead the International Day of Yoga celebrations at the United Nations (UN) Headquarters in New York on Wednesday.