PM Modi's US Visit: From Tesla to SpaceX, Elon Musk and PM Modi spoke about a lot of things

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met a lot of people on the first day of his visit to the US. However, it was his meeting with Tesla CEO Elon Musk that made most of the headlines.

Musk, who has been eyeing to set up a Tesla factory in India and plans to start selling Tesla EVs in the country had only positive things to say about PM Modi, adding that he was a big fan of the PM, and that PM Modi, really cared about India.

What did Elon Musk and PM Modi talk about?

During their most recent meeting, tech experts and India’s industrial experts believed that the two of them spoke briefly about Tesla and the possibilities of the EV company setting up shop in India, and the need for India to invest in clean energy.

As per a Reuters report, Musk was supposed to speak in some detail about how he plans to go about setting up Tesla in India, and what support he would need from the Indian as well as the local governments.

After the meeting, PM Modi tweeted out saying that they had multifaceted conversations on issues ranging from energy to spirituality. To this, Musk replied that it was an honour meeting the Prime Minister.

After the meeting, Elon Musk, while speaking to reporters expressed his eagerness to invest in India at the earliest opportunity. Musk assured reporters that Tesla’s presence in India was a certainty and emphasized his intention to personally visit the country in the coming year. “I am confident that Tesla will be in India and will do so as soon as humanly possible,” Musk said.

During his interaction with the press, Musk also said that they spoke about SpaceX as well and that he (Musk) hopes to bring Starlink satellite internet service to India as well.

Tesla’s India launch is all but imminent

Musk expressed gratitude towards the prime minister for his support and expressed hope that an announcement could be made in the near future. It is worth noting that the Indian Prime Minister had previously visited Tesla’s California factory a few years ago.

According to Musk, India holds tremendous promise compared to any other large country in the world. He acknowledged Prime Minister Modi’s genuine concern for India’s development, as he actively encourages Tesla to make substantial investments in the country. Musk affirmed their intention to invest in India but emphasized the need to determine the optimal timing for such investments.

Musk also highlighted India’s potential for a sustainable energy future, particularly in areas such as solar power, stationary battery packs, and electric vehicles.

Recently, Tesla executives visited India and engaged in discussions with officials and ministers of the Indian government regarding the establishment of a manufacturing facility for cars and batteries. These talks took place last month, indicating Tesla’s active interest in expanding its presence in India.

Elon Musk had previously mentioned that by the end of this year, Tesla would likely finalize a location for a new factory, expressing India as an intriguing option for this new plant.

The ongoing tensions between Washington and Beijing have prompted US companies to seek alternatives to China as a manufacturing base. Tesla’s decision to explore opportunities in India aligns with this goal. However, it’s worth noting that Tesla had put its plans to enter the Indian market on hold last year due to the high import tax structure at the time.

The Jack Dorsey incident

It seems that Twitter was something that Elon Musk and PM Modi did not talk about. The meeting between Prime Minister Modi and Elon Musk, took place just days after Twitter co-founder and ec-CEO Jack Dorsey made accusations against India, claiming that India had threatened to shut down the platform due to its non-compliance with content takedown orders during a protest that occurred between 2020 and 2021.

However, Indian officials and members of the ruling party dismissed these allegations as an “outright lie,” leading to significant controversy.

Although Elon Musk has not publicly commented on this particular episode, he did seem to echo what Dorsey said, without naming him.

While speaking to reporters after the meeting, Musk spoke to reporters as he was exiting the meeting venue, saying, “Twitter does not have a choice but to obey local governments. If we don’t obey local government laws, we will get shut down so the best we can do is to work close to the law in any given country, it is impossible for us to do more than that. We will do our best to provide free speech that is possible under the law.”

