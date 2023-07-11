West Bengal Panchayat Results LIVE Updates: TMC wins 681 Gram Panchayat Seats, 28 Panchayat Samiti

FP Staff Last Updated:July 11, 2023 12:06:02 IST
Representational image. PTI

July 11, 2023 - 12:35 (IST)

Places of Worship LIVE Updates

SC grants time to Centre to file reply on pleas challenging law on Places of Worship

The Supreme Court gave the Centre until October 31 to respond to a batch of petitions contesting specific aspects of a 1991 statute that forbids launching a lawsuit to recover a place of worship or seek a change in its character from what existed on August 15, 1947.

A bench comprised of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, justices P S Narasimha and Manoj Misra, and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, standing for the Centre, took notice of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta's remarks that the government is seized of it and that a thorough reply will be prepared.

Taking note of the submissions of the top law officer, the bench granted time till October 31 to the Centre to file its reply to the petitions.

The Centre is taking adjournment after adjournment. Please list it (the plea) for final hearing, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy said.

July 11, 2023 - 12:27 (IST)

Sidhu Moosewala Murder LIVE Updates

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's health deteriorates, rushed to hospital

Lawrence Bishnoi, the gangster suspected in the high-profile murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, was transported to the hospital late Tuesday night as his health deteriorated, authorities said.

According to police reports, Bishnoi was transferred from Bathinda Central Jail to Faridkot Medical Hospital on Monday night as his condition deteriorated.

According to authorities, Bishoni's health has deteriorated owing to a persistent fever that has lasted two to three days.

July 11, 2023 - 12:00 (IST)

West Bengal Panchayat Results LIVE Updates

TMC wins 681 Gram Panchayat Seats, 28 Panchayat Samiti

The TMC takes 681 Gramme Panchayat seats, followed by the BJP, the Left, and the Congress.

July 11, 2023 - 11:42 (IST)

Maharashtra LIVE Updates

Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar meet CM Eknath Shinde at Varsha

In the midst of the NCP's power struggle between competing groups commanded by Ajit Pawar and his uncle Sharad Pawar, the former, along with fellow deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, arrived at Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's official mansion, 'Varsha,' in Mumbai on Monday night for a meeting with him.

Earlier on Monday, Union Minister of State for Social Justice Ramdas Athawale met with state minister Chhagan Bhujbal, who was one of two dissident Nationalist Congress Party politicians to join the Eknath Shinde-led administration, along with Ajit Pawar, following a party split.

July 11, 2023 - 11:26 (IST)

Venkaiah Naidu LIVE Updates

Minorities more safe, secure in India than in US: Venkaiah Naidu

Former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu asserted that minorities are safer and more secure in India than in many other nations, including the United States, and that secularism is in the blood of the Indian people.

Addressing a gathering of Indian Americans at a reception hosted in his honour by the National Council of Asian Indian Associations in the Greater Washington DC area on Monday, Naidu said, “All propaganda is going on (against India). Certain sections of the Western media also. They joined this propaganda about India, about the security and safety of minorities. I want to tell those people that minorities are more safe and secure in India than here”.

July 11, 2023 - 11:24 (IST)

Amarnath Yatra LIVE Updates

Amarnath Yatra remains suspended for 4th consecutive day from Jammu

The Amarnath Yatra was stopped for the fourth day in a row on Tuesday due to the shutdown of the Jammu-Srinagar national highway due to major damage to the Ramban portion, leaving 15,000 pilgrims stranded in Jammu and elsewhere.

Intense rains, according to authorities, have caused extraordinary damage to the roadway, particularly the length in Ramban district, forcing its suspension to traffic on Monday.

Despite the yatra's suspension, pilgrims are unfazed and enthusiastic about seeing the Amarnath cave shrine, even if it means waiting for days.

July 11, 2023 - 11:13 (IST)

Maharashtra LIVE Updates

Man detained for issuing threat to Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal

An official claimed on Tuesday that the Pune police had apprehended a 24-year-old man for reportedly threatening to assassinate NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal, who was just inducted into the Eknath Shinde-led government.

The individual allegedly contacted a phone number belonging to Bhujbal's personal assistant (PA) on Monday night, claiming to have snatched Bhujbal's "supari" (contract) and threatening to murder him, according to a police officer.

In this regard, Bhujbal's PA filed a police report.

"An offence was registered against the person, and during the investigation, his location was traced to Mahad in neighbouring Raigad district," the officer added.

The Pune Crime Branch has apprehended the man from Mahad and brought him here for further investigation, he added.

July 11, 2023 - 11:01 (IST)

Delhi High Court LIVE Updates

Delhi HC dismisses bail plea of Leena Maria Paulose, wife of conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar

The bail application of Leena Maria Paulose, wife of conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, in a Rs 200 crore extortion case filed by Delhi Police's Economic Offence Wing (EOW), has been denied by the Delhi High Court.

The Court also denies the bail requests of two other defendants in the same case, Kamlesh Kothari and B Mohan Raj.

July 11, 2023 - 10:45 (IST)

Maharashtra LIVE Updates

We have aligned with BJP, but not abandoned our 'ideology': Ajit Pawar camp leader Bhujbal

Though they have linked with the Bharatiya Janata Party, Maharashtra cabinet minister Chhagan Bhujbal has stated that they have not abandoned their "ideology," and he has blasted NCP founder Sharad Pawar for altering his position on joining hands with the BJP on many occasions.

Bhujbal said 45 of the 53 NCP MLAs sided with Ajit Pawar, saying, "What would have I done by remaining outside?"

Speaking to the media at Mahatma Phule Wada in Pune on Monday, Bhujbal said Sharad Pawar expressed his support for the BJP in 2014 after it established government without the Shiv Sena's support following the Assembly elections.

Asked whether he has changed his ideology, from being a follower of social reformers like Mahatma Phule to now aligning with Hindutva forces, Bhujbal said they have not merged with the BJP.

July 11, 2023 - 10:39 (IST)

India COVID-19 LIVE Updates

India records 20 fresh COVID-19 cases, active caseload declines to 1,420

According to the Union Health Ministry, India has registered 20 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of active cases to 1,420.

According to ministry figures updated at 8 a.m., the death toll from the viral sickness has risen to 5,31,913.

With the new instances, India's COVID-19 tally has risen to 4,49,94,619, according to the statistics.

According to the ministry's website, the nationwide COVID-19 recovery percentage was 98.81 per cent.

The number of persons who have recovered from the sickness has risen to 4,44,61,286 with a case fatality rate of 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, anti-Covid vaccinations have been provided to 220.66 crore persons in India.

The Yamuna’s water level, which had crossed the danger line of 205.33 metres earlier on Monday, prompting an Orange warning, was measured at 206.24 on Tuesday, according to data released by the national capital’s Flood Control Department. Previously, the Yamuna water level at the Old Railway Bridge was measured at 206.04 mm at 11 p.m. on Monday.

While the city’s districts remained flooded as a result of persistent rains on Saturday and Sunday, as well as a new round of rain on Monday.

The national capital’s record rainfall has had an impact on all segments, including the impoverished, daily wage earners, and commuters. While residents living in hutments beside the Yamuna would have to relocate if the water level rises higher, rainfall also invaded the residences of some public workers.

Published on: July 11, 2023 07:28:44 IST

