West Bengal Panchayat Results LIVE Updates: TMC wins 681 Gram Panchayat Seats, 28 Panchayat Samiti

SC grants time to Centre to file reply on pleas challenging law on Places of Worship

The Supreme Court gave the Centre until October 31 to respond to a batch of petitions contesting specific aspects of a 1991 statute that forbids launching a lawsuit to recover a place of worship or seek a change in its character from what existed on August 15, 1947.

A bench comprised of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, justices P S Narasimha and Manoj Misra, and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, standing for the Centre, took notice of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta's remarks that the government is seized of it and that a thorough reply will be prepared.

Taking note of the submissions of the top law officer, the bench granted time till October 31 to the Centre to file its reply to the petitions.

The Centre is taking adjournment after adjournment. Please list it (the plea) for final hearing, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy said.