Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's health deteriorates, rushed to hospital

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who has been accused in the high profile murder case of Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moose Wala was rushed to the hospital late night as his health conditions deteriorated, police informed on Tuesday.

As per the police inputs, Bishnoi was brought to Faridkot Medical Hospital from Bathinda Central Jail on Monday night after his health worsened.

Further police mentioned, that Bishoni’s health deteriorated due to persistent fever since two-three days.

Meanwhile, three dreaded sharpshooters of the Lawrence Bishnoi syndicate were arrested on Saturday, said the Special Cell of Delhi Police.The accused were identified as Udit Shah (31), Anish Kumar (42), and Mohit Gupta (27).

Two single-shot pistols along with four cartridges were recovered from their possession, said the Special Cell.

Further, the police stated that the accused were wanted in an extortion case under the Kotwali Police Station (located in the Chandni Chowk area). They allegedly demanded Rs 20 lakhs from a merchant in Old Delhi.

“All the arrested accused are habitual offenders and are history sheeters”, said the Special cell.

A case under the relevant provisions of law has been registered against the accused and an investigation is underway.

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi is an accused in the murder case of Punjabi singer, Sidhu Moose Wala, in 2022. Goldy Brar, a Canada-based gangster, is also accused of planning the murder of singer Moose Wala.

With inputs from ANI