WATCH | Bus with wedding guests falls into canal in Andhra Pradesh, 7, including child, killed
As many as 29 other passengers of the ill-fated bus have sustained injures and are undergoing treatment in hospital
Seven people, including a six-year-old child, died as a bus they were travelling in lost control after hitting a concrete wall and plunged into the canal at Darsi in Andhra Pradesh’s Prakasam district.
Praksam SP Malika Garg said the bus was going to Kakinada from Podili for a marriage reception.
As many as 29 other passengers of the ill-fated bus have sustained injures and are undergoing treatment in hospital.
According to police, a bus of state-owned Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) was taken on rent for travelling to marriage party in Kakinada.
#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: Praksam SP Malika Garg says, “The bus was moving towards Kakinada from Podili for a marriage reception. The bus lost control after hitting a concrete wall and plunged into the canal. Seven people lost their lives while several passengers got injured….” pic.twitter.com/Zj5lV2becS
— ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2023
Garg said the bus departed from Podili around 12:30 am and upon noticing an approaching vehicle from the opposite direction, the driver steered the bus to its left.
"Unfortunately, the bus collided with a concrete structure, leading to a loss of control. The bus then overturned and fell into the Nagarjuna Sagar canal, breaching the bridge railing. Seven out of the 47 passengers aboard the bus lost their lives," the Prakasam SP said.
Those dead in Andhra Pradesh bus accident have been identified as Abdul Flagiz (65), Mulla Jani Begum (65), Abdul Hani (60), Mulla Noorjahan (58), Sheikh Rameez (48), Sheikh Sabina (35), and Sheikh Hina (6).
With inputs from agencies
