India Monsoons LIVE Updates: Delhi CM calls meeting to discuss waterlogging due to heavy rainfall
India Monsoons LIVE: The meeting will be held at the Delhi Secretariat. It will be attended by senior officials of the Irrigation and Flood Control department and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi
Rains and landslides killed six people in Uttarakhand on Sunday, and officials issued a red warning as water levels increased in all major rivers, including the Ganga, amid a prediction of further severe rains in the next two days.
Due to the bad weather, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami asked people to avoid needless movement and urged pilgrims visiting the state to arrange their travel only after receiving the most up-to-date weather information in order to minimise disruption.
He stated in a tweet that he has asked the government to stay on ‘red alert’ to cope with any type of scenario.
Several highways were closed owing to landslides, disrupting regular life and impeding the Char Dham pilgrimage, which draws thousands of devotees to the state. According to authorities, the water level of the state’s major rivers, including the Ganga, was increasing.
also read
Can Ajit Pawar, 8 other NCP rebels avoid disqualification in Maharashtra?
After Ajit Pawar and eight other MLAs joined the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government, the NCP sought the disqualification of the rebels. Ajit reportedly claims to have the support of 40 out of 53 MLAs in the state Assembly. Can he dodge the anti-defection law then?
Ajit Pawar sworn in as Maharashtra deputy CM: The rise of Sharad Pawar's nephew
Ajit Pawar, the nephew of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, has made no secret of his political ambitions. On Sunday, he shocked one and all by taking the oath as deputy chief minister and joining the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis Cabinet. Here’s a closer look at his rise within the party
Rumours around Khalistan terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun's death: What we know
Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, declared a terrorist by India, went viral after reports emerged that the Khalistan supporter and founder of the banned Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) outfit had died in an accident in the US. Hours later, a video of him emerged threatening to besiege Indian embassies