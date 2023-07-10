India Monsoons LIVE Updates: Delhi CM calls meeting to discuss waterlogging due to heavy rainfall

Auto refresh feeds

Rains and landslides killed six people in Uttarakhand on Sunday, and officials issued a red warning as water levels increased in all major rivers, including the Ganga, amid a prediction of further severe rains in the next two days.

Due to the bad weather, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami asked people to avoid needless movement and urged pilgrims visiting the state to arrange their travel only after receiving the most up-to-date weather information in order to minimise disruption.

He stated in a tweet that he has asked the government to stay on ‘red alert’ to cope with any type of scenario.

Several highways were closed owing to landslides, disrupting regular life and impeding the Char Dham pilgrimage, which draws thousands of devotees to the state. According to authorities, the water level of the state’s major rivers, including the Ganga, was increasing.