Flood warning in Delhi after Haryana discharges over 1 lakh cusecs of water into Yamuna

A flood warning has been issued by the Delhi government on Sunday as Haryana released more than one lakh cusecs of water into the Yamuna river from the Hathnikund barrage.

The irrigation and flood control department said this was the first warning, with 1,05,453 cusecs of water discharged at 4 pm.

Normally, the flow rate at the barrage is 352 cusecs, but heavy rainfall in the catchment areas increases the discharge. The water from the barrage takes around two to three days to reach Delhi.

The concerned authorities have been instructed to stay vigilant and take necessary action to prevent the vulnerable areas. Teams have been deployed to raise awareness among the people living near the river embankments.

The Delhi government has set up 16 control rooms, including a central control room, to monitor the flood-prone areas and the water level of the Yamuna.

Earlier in the day, the Central Water Commission (CWC) said the water level in the river in Delhi is rising and is expected to surpass the danger mark of 205.33 metres on Tuesday.

