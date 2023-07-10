India

WATCH: Bridges swept away as heavy rains wreak havoc in Himachal Pradesh

Frightening visuals of the chaos unleashed by the rains - vehicles floating like paper boats on inundated roads, muddy waters gushing into residential areas, temples and other structures submerged on the banks by the swollen rivers and land cave-ins - were shared online by people

Shivam Verma Last Updated:July 10, 2023 10:41:47 IST
Screengrab. ANI

Several bridges in Himachal Pradesh collapsed following heavy rains in the hill state. Frightening visuals of the chaos unleashed by the rains – vehicles floating like paper boats on inundated roads, muddy waters gushing into residential areas, temples and other structures submerged on the banks by the swollen rivers and land cave-ins – were shared online by people.

Watch:

As many as 765 roads, including Chandigar- Manali National Highway were closed following the torrential rains. Hundreds of people were stranded in different parts of the state, including in Chandratal in Lahaul and Spiti and near Sadhupul in Solan district.

Twenty major landslides and 17 flash floods have been reported in the past 48 hours over 30 houses have been completely and partially damaged. All major rivers including Ravi, Beas, Satluj, Swan and Chenab are in spate, reported PTI.

While six people died in rain-related incidents on Sunday, the death toll has risen to 54 since the onset of the monsoon on June 24, according to the state emergency operation centre.

Solan received 135 mm of rain on Sunday, breaking a 50-year-old record of 105 mm of rain in a day in 1971, while Una received the highest rainfall after 1993.

With inputs from agencies

Published on: July 10, 2023 10:41:47 IST

