Rahul Gandhi LIVE Updates: Lok Sabha Speaker nominates Rahul Gandhi to Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence

WHO holds first traditional medicine summit

On Thursday, the World Health Organisation will conduct its first summit on traditional medicine, with warnings that therapies based on natural ingredients can only be successful alternative healthcare if scientifically validated.

Traditional medicines are a "first port of call for millions of people worldwide," according to the UN health agency, and the meetings in India aim to "mobilise political commitment and evidence-based action" towards them.

The two-day WHO Traditional Medicine Global Summit is taking place in Gandhinagar, India, with a meeting of G20 health ministers.