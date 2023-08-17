Rahul Gandhi LIVE Updates: Lok Sabha Speaker nominates Rahul Gandhi to Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence

Rahul Gandhi LIVE News Updates: The Wayanad MP was reinstated after the Congress leader was dismissed from the Lower House in March 2023

FP Staff Last Updated:August 17, 2023 08:01:20 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. PTI

Aug 17, 2023 - 08:09 (IST)

Traditional Medicine Summit LIVE Updates 

WHO holds first traditional medicine summit

On Thursday, the World Health Organisation will conduct its first summit on traditional medicine, with warnings that therapies based on natural ingredients can only be successful alternative healthcare if scientifically validated.

Traditional medicines are a "first port of call for millions of people worldwide," according to the UN health agency, and the meetings in India aim to "mobilise political commitment and evidence-based action" towards them.

The two-day WHO Traditional Medicine Global Summit is taking place in Gandhinagar, India, with a meeting of G20 health ministers.

Aug 17, 2023 - 08:01 (IST)

Rahul Gandhi likely to leave for 2-day visit to Ladakh today

According to party sources, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will travel to Ladakh for a two-day visit beginning Thursday.

According to reports, Rahul Gandhi would visit Ladakh for two days on Thursday and Friday.

Previously, Rahul Gandhi had visited Srinagar and Jammu in Jammu and Kashmir thrice, but he was unable to reach Ladakh.

However, the party source did not divulge any additional intentions.

Aug 17, 2023 - 07:58 (IST)

Odisha LIVE Updates

Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Dharmendra Pradhan to offer prayers in Odisha

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, accompanied by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, pays a visit to the Shree Jagannatha Temple in Puri, Odisha, to offer prayers.

Aug 17, 2023 - 07:53 (IST)

AIME LIVE Updates

AIME testimony to India's deep linkages with ASEAN countries, says envoy Shilpak Ambule

The recently concluded maiden ASEAN-India Maritime Exercise (AIME) attested to India and ASEAN countries' deep historic and cultural ties, which are being strengthened through vibrant economic engagements and a growing sense of a "progressive future for all," according to India's High Commissioner to Singapore Shilpak Ambule.

Aug 17, 2023 - 07:47 (IST)

Earthquake LIVE Updates

Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 jolts Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri

An earthquake of a magnitude of 3.6 struck Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir early Thursday.

The jolt occurred at 3:49 a.m. on Thursday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

Aug 17, 2023 - 07:22 (IST)

Lok Sabha Speaker nominates Rahul Gandhi to Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was appointed to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on defence just days after being reinstated as a Member of Parliament.

Gandhi was a member of the parliamentary panel on defence before being disqualified in March.

Earlier on August 7, the Lok Sabha Secretariat reinstated Rahul Gandhi's membership after the Supreme Court stayed his conviction in the 'Modi' surname remark case on August 4.

The Wayanad MP was reinstated after the Congress leader was dismissed from the Lower House in March 2023.

The Supreme Court, in an interim order, stayed Gandhi’s conviction in the criminal defamation case over the ‘Modi surname’ remark.

The apex court issued notice to the Gujarat government in July on an appeal of the Congress leader challenging the Gujarat High Court order.

The Gujarat High Court, had, in its order earlier, declined to stay his conviction in the criminal defamation case in which Rahul was sentenced to two years in jail by the Surat court over the ‘Modi surname’ remark.

After his conviction in the case, Gandhi was disqualified as MP from Kerala’s Wayanad on March 24.

According to a Lok Sabha bulletin, Congress MP Amar Singh too has been nominated to the committee.

Published on: August 17, 2023 07:29:59 IST

