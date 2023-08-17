Former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Wednesday said that everyone “was born a Hindu” in this country, adding that Islam emerged around 1,500 years ago, while Hinduism is deeply ancient.

Former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad- Hindu Religion is much older than Islam in India. Muslims in our country are because of Conversion from Hindus and in Kashmir all Muslims were converted from Kashmiri Pandits. Everybody is born in Hindu Dharma only. pic.twitter.com/trWqUyFzrs — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) August 16, 2023

He made these comments while addressing a gathering at Thathri area of Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir, the video of which has gone viral.

“Hinduism is the oldest religion. Only 10-20 Muslims came to India as part of the Mughal Army, the rest were converted,” he said

Azad said that there was not a single Muslim in Kashmir 600 years ago and that most of the Kashmiri Pandits were converted to Islam.

“All were born in this (Hindu) religion,” he added.

He said that all of us together, be it Hindus, Muslims, Rajputs, Dalits, Kashmiri, Gujjar, all should unite to make this our home.

“This is our home, no one came from outside. We were all born in this soil and will die here,” said Azad.

“I spoke about a lot of things in Parliament which didn’t reach you. A BJP leader said that some people came from outside, and I said that no one came from inside or outside. In India, even in the world, Islam came 1500 years ago, Hindu religion is too old,” he added.

After having spent almost five decades in the Congress, 73-year-old Azad launched his own party – Democratic Azad Party – on 26 September last year.

Ever since his resignation from the Congress, the veteran politician has been criticising the Congress leadership. He had said that the entire consultative mechanism was demolished by Rahul Gandhi when he took over as Congress vice president in 2013. He also claimed that all senior and experienced leaders were sidelined and a new coterie of inexperienced sycophants started running the affairs of the party.

With inputs from agencies