WATCH: Alpha Stealth Frigate INS Vindhyagiri launched by President Droupadi Murmu

India’s newest warship INS Vindhyagiri was launched by President Droupadi Murmu for the Indian Navy, on Thursday, at the Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd’s (GRSE) facility on the banks of Hooghly River in Kolkata, West Bengal.

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee were also present on INS Vindhyagiri launch event.

The launch of INS Vindhyagiri is a perfect testament to the incredible progress India has made in building a self-reliant naval force.

INS Vindhyagiri: All you need to know

The warship, named after the mountain range in Karnataka, is the sixth ship of the Project 17 Alpa Frigates. The first five ships of the project were launched between 2019 and 2022. Ships under this project have been designed in-house by the Indian Navy's Warship Design Bureau, the pioneer organisation for all warship design activities, the Indian Navy said.

As per a GRSE official, P17A ships are guided missile frigates with each being 149 metres long, having a displacement of approximately 6,670 tonnes and a speed of 28 knots.

The advanced stealth frigate - INS Vindhyagiri - is painted in ash, black and red colour. It pays a befitting tribute to the distinguished service of its predecessor, the erstwhile INS Vindhyagiri, the Leander Class ASW Frigate.

The old Vindhyagiri which was in services for nearly 31 years from July 1981 to Jun 2012 witnessed various challenging operations and multinational exercises.

The latest INS Vindhyagiri stands as a symbol of India's determination to embrace its rich naval heritage while propelling itself towards a future of indigenous defence capabilities.

The state-of-the-art ship will be fitted with the latest gadgets and undergo extensive trials before being handed over to the Indian Navy for commissioning into service.

With inputs from agencies