After 93 days, India on Wednesday recorded more than 5,000 new COVID-19 cases in a single day. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said that the country logged 5,233 fresh infections of coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

The new cases reported today are 40.89 per cent higher 3,714 fresh infections of coronavirus reported on Tuesday.

The country's total tally of COVID-19 cases has now risen to 4,31,90,282 (4 crore 31 lakh 90 thousand 2 hundred and 82).

COVID-19 daily positivity rate has shot up to 1.67 per cent, from 1.21 per cent a day ago. The weekly positivity rate is at 1.12 per cent.

The country's daily COVID-19 count has increased today due to rise in infections in several states.

Kerala alone reported 2,271 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths in the last 24 hours.

Mumbai reported 1,242 new coronavirus infections, almost double the previous day's count, Brihanmumbai Mumbai Corporation (BMC) said. The infection count was the highest since 29 January, when the city reported 1,411 new cases and 11 fatalities.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra recorded 1,881 new cases in the last 24 hours. The state saw a 81 per cent jump, highest since 18 February.

Delhi recorded 450 fresh COVID-19 cases and one more death in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate of the national capital declined to 1.92 per cent.

Delhi's COVID-19 case tally increased to 19,09,427, while the death toll stood at 26,213.

Tamil Nadu logged 144 new cases of COVID-19 in a single day. Of the total new cases, five were returnees from Turkey, Singapore and Jharkhand.

India now has 28,857 active cases of COVID-19. There has been an increase of 1,881 cases in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. Active cases stand at 0.07 per cent of the total cases, the health ministry said.

COVID-19 death toll in the country has now climbed to 5,24,715 with seven fresh fatalities reported in last 24 hours.

As many as 3,345 patients recuperated from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, increasing total recoveries due to coronavirus in the country to 4,26,36,710 (4 crore 26 lakh 36 thousand 7 hundred and 10). The national recovery rate now stands at 98.72 per cent.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 3,13,361 (3 lakh 13 thousand 3 hundred and 61) COVID-19 tests were conducted in the country in the last 24 hours.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, 85,35,22,623 (85 crore 35 lakh 22 thousand 6 hundred and 23) samples have been tested for the virus across India.

The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive was started in the country on 16 January, 2021 and since then, more 194.43 crore vaccine doses have been administered to the beneficiaries.

As per the health ministry data, 14,94,086 (14 lakh 94 thousand and 86) eligible people of the country received their vaccine dose in the last 24 hours.

With inputs from agencies

