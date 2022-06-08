Kerala again sees spike in new COVID-19 cases; 2,271 test positive, two dead in last 24 hours
Most number of new COVID-19 cases in Kerala have been reported by Ernakulam (662), Thiruvananthapuram (416) and Kottayam (274) districts
Kerala has been witnessing spike new COVID-19 cases. On Tuesday, the fresh infections count surpassed the 2,000-mark with the state logging 2,271 new cases of coronavirus in a mere 24 hours.
Kerala has also reported two COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours - one each in Thiruvananthapuram and Alappuzha.
Most number of COVID-19 cases were reported from Ernakulam district, where 662 patients tested positive for the virus in a single day.
Thiruvananthapuram reported 416 new infections, while Kottayam district logged 274 new cases of COVID-19.
For the past one seven days, Kerala was reporting over 1,000 COVID-19 cases, but on Tuesday (7 June), there was a jump in new cases across the state. On Monday (6 June), the state logged 1,494 new cases of coronavirus and two deaths.
Kerala and Maharashtra are the two states in the country that are on high alert as they have been witnessing rise in daily COVID-19 cases.
In Kerala, district authorities have been asked to keep equipment and facilities ready and be prepared for an unnatural spike in the number of COVID cases.
Special instructions have been given to districts - Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram, and Kottayam - which have been reporting a higher number of cases.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
India logs 2,685 new COVID-19 cases, 33 deaths in a day; active infections rise to 16,308
The active coronavirus cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.75 per cent, the ministry said.
Government to release benefits under PM CARES for Children tomorrow
The government had launched the initiative on May 29 last year to support children who lost parents, legal guardian, adoptive parents or surviving parent to COVID-19
As flu cases increase, vaccination to offer some bonus protection from COVID as well
The influenza vaccine can protect against the flu and a growing body of international research suggests the flu jab might also protect against COVID-19