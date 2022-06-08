Kerala again sees spike in new COVID-19 cases; 2,271 test positive, two dead in last 24 hours

Most number of new COVID-19 cases in Kerala have been reported by Ernakulam (662), Thiruvananthapuram (416) and Kottayam (274) districts

Kerala has been witnessing spike new COVID-19 cases. On Tuesday, the fresh infections count surpassed the 2,000-mark with the state logging 2,271 new cases of coronavirus in a mere 24 hours.

Kerala has also reported two COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours - one each in Thiruvananthapuram and Alappuzha.

Most number of COVID-19 cases were reported from Ernakulam district, where 662 patients tested positive for the virus in a single day.

Thiruvananthapuram reported 416 new infections, while Kottayam district logged 274 new cases of COVID-19.

For the past one seven days, Kerala was reporting over 1,000 COVID-19 cases, but on Tuesday (7 June), there was a jump in new cases across the state. On Monday (6 June), the state logged 1,494 new cases of coronavirus and two deaths.

Kerala and Maharashtra are the two states in the country that are on high alert as they have been witnessing rise in daily COVID-19 cases.

In Kerala, district authorities have been asked to keep equipment and facilities ready and be prepared for an unnatural spike in the number of COVID cases.

Special instructions have been given to districts - Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram, and Kottayam - which have been reporting a higher number of cases.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.