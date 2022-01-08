India logs 1.41 lakh new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hrs, 285 more deaths; Omicron tally at 3,071

Maharashtra recorded the maximum number of 876 Omicron variant cases, followed by Delhi at 513, Karnataka 333, Rajasthan 291, Kerala 284 and Gujarat 204.

India saw a single-day rise of 1,41,986 new coronavirus cases, raising the tally to 3,53,68,372, which includes 3,071 cases of Omicron variant reported across 27 states and union territories so far, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.

This was the second straight day that the country saw more than one lakh COVID-19 cases logged in 24 hours, according to the morning update by the Union healthy ministry. Saturday's figures are 21 percent higher than the day before, thus taking the overall COVID-19 tally of India to 3,53,68,372.

Of the 3,071 cases of Omicron variant, 1,203 have recovered or migrated, according to the data updated by the ministry at 8 am.

This as three priority groups of healthcare workers, frontline workers and 60-plus population with comorbidities, who are eligible for their third “precautionary dose” 39 weeks after getting their second jab, can either book an online appointment or walk into any vaccination centre from today.

A total of 1,41,986 new coronavirus infections were reported in a day, the highest in around 222 days. The active Covid cases have increased to 4,72,169, the highest in around 187 days, according to the data. The death toll has climbed to 4,83,463 with 285 fresh fatalities, it stated. A total of 1,52,734 new infections were reported on 31 May last year.

The active cases have increased to 4,72,169 comprising 1.34 percent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate decreased to 97.30 percent, the health ministry said.

An increase of 1,00,806 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, it said.

