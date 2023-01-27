India issues notice to Pakistan to modify Indus Waters Treaty over adverse actions and refusal to engage in dialogue

New Delhi: India issued notice to Pakistan for modifications in the Indus Waters Treaty on 25 January, according to the news agency ANI.

According to the agency, Pakistan’s actions have adversely affected the provisions of the bilateral treaty and their implementation. As a result of Pakistan’s actions India, the agency reports, was ‘forced’ to ask Pakistan for making modifications to the treaty signed between the two countries in 1960.

Pakistan repeatedly insisted the World Bank to initiate actions on the Neutral Expert and the Court of Arbitration processes meant to resolve the issues emerging out of the use of water from the river Indus and its tributaries.

India has issued notice to Pakistan for modification of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) of September 1960. Notice was conveyed on January 25 through respective Commissioners for Indus Waters: Sources — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2023



However, there are no provisions for such parallel consideration in the treaty, which gives India control over the three eastern rivers of the Indus system; Beas, Ravi and Sutlej and Pakistan the control over the three western rivers; Indus, Chenab, and Jhelum, which carry most of the water of the river system.

India repeatedly tried to engage Pakistan to find a mutually agreeable way, but the western neighbour refused to discuss the issue in five meetings of the Permanent Indus Commission from 2017-2022.

The notice gives Pakistan 90 days to enter intergovernmental negotiations to rectify its actions that breach the treaty. Also, the process will update the treaty to incorporate the lessons learned over the course of time.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.