Independence Day LIVE: We need to be proud of diversity in our country, says PM Modi

Independence Day LIVE: Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 76th Independence Day, Modi said India's strengths are diversity and democracy. He also said India's diversity needs to be celebrated

FP Staff August 15, 2022 12:19:53 IST
Independence Day LIVE: We need to be proud of diversity in our country, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Twitter/@ani_digital

12:19 (ist)

Independence Day Live

India's 'techade' is here, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Independence Day said India's "techade" is here as the government is focusing on technologies such as 5G, semiconductor manufacturing and optical fibre cables. These technologies, PM Modi said, will bring about a revolution at the grassroots level.

"India's techade is here! With 5G, semiconductor manufacturing and OFCs in villages, we are bringing a revolution through Digital India to the grassroots level," he said at Red Fort.

He said the country's flagship Digital India movement with the production of semiconductors, 5G networks, and optical fibre networks show strength, especially in three sectors - education, health facility, and change in common man's lives.

ANI
12:15 (ist)

Independence Day Live

Maha govt committed to provide reservation benefits to OBCs, Marathas: CM Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday said his government's priority is to work for the common man and it is committed to extending the reservation benefits to the Other Backward Classes, Maratha and Dhangar communities.

Speaking on the country's 76th Independence Day after hoisting the national flag at the state secretariat as the CM for the first time, Shinde said several parts of the state have witnessed floods due to heavy rainfall.

“We started working from day one and our priority is to work for the common man, farmers, the working class,” said Shinde, who was sworn in as the chief minister on 30 June, 2022.

The government is committed to extending the benefits of reservation to the OBCs, Maratha and Dhangar (shepherd) communities, he said.

PTI
12:13 (ist)

Independence Day Live

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren participates in Independence Day celebrations

Soren tweeted that he had promised to restore old pension for government employees and a proposal has also been passed by the cabinet.
12:05 (ist)

Independence Day Live

US & India are indispensable partners, says US President Biden in Independence Day message

Underscoring the relations between the two countries, United States (US) President Joe Biden, in his Independence day message, said the US and India are indispensable partners and that America honours India's democratic journey guided by Mahatma Gandhi's message of truth and non-violence.

This year, the US and India also celebrate the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations, Biden said, underlying that the two democracies will continue to stand together to defend the rules-based order, advance a free and open Indo-Pacific and address the challenges that the world is facing.

11:48 (ist)

Independence Day Live

French President Emmanuel Macron congratulates 'Dear Friend' PM Modi on Independence Day
11:45 (ist)

Independence Day Live

President Droupadi Murmu pays tribute at National War Memorial
11:37 (ist)

Independence Day Live

Assam to withdraw one lakh minor cases, says CM Himanta Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday announced that his government will withdraw one lakh minor cases, including for social media posts, to reduce the burden on the lower judiciary.

Hoisting the national flag at the 76th Independence Day function in Guwahati, Sarma said there are about four lakh cases pending in the lower judiciary.

The government has decided that minor cases registered before midnight of August 14, 2021, will be withdrawn, he said.

"This will enable the judiciary to focus on more heinous crimes such as rapes and murders," he added.

PTI
11:35 (ist)

Independence Day Live

We need to be proud of diversity in our country, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed the diversity of India and said while our talent may be restricted by language barriers, pride should be taken in the variety of languages that exist in the country.

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 76th Independence Day, Modi said India's strengths are diversity and democracy.

"India has many languages, sometimes our talent is restricted by language barriers, we need to be proud of every language in our country," he said.

He also said India's diversity needs to be celebrated.

"India is mother of democracy, diversity is its strength," the prime minister said.

"Our nation has proved that we have an inherent strength from our diversity and the common thread of patriotism makes India unshakeable," Modi said.

PTI
11:33 (ist)

Independence Day Live

Rahul Gandhi greets people on 75th anniversary of Independence

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi greeted the people on the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence.
11:29 (ist)

Independence Day Live

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal hoists the national flag 

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal hoists the national flag at Chhatrasal Stadium in Delhi
11:26 (ist)

Independence Day Live

Union Minister Jitendra Singh hoisted the national flag at his residence
11:23 (ist)

Independence Day Live

India receives wishes from International Space Station on completing 75 years of Independence

India's ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu said that India received a very special congratulatory message from the International Space Station as Astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti congratulated the nation on completing 75 years of Independence.

Taking to Twitter, Sandhu shared the video and wrote, "Sky is not the limit! Good wishes from #space ISS as #India celebrates #75YearsofIndependence. Appreciate Astronaut Samantha for the warm message. A true partnership between NASA, ISRO, and ESA."

ANI
11:19 (ist)

Independence Day Live

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan hoisted the national flag during Independence Day celebrations

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan hoisted the national flag and participated in the Independence Day celebrations in Thiruvananthapuram today.
11:18 (ist)

Independence Day Live

Jammu & Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha takes part in Independence Day celebrations
11:17 (ist)

Independence Day Live

INS Sumedha hoists the national flag in Perth, Australia 
11:16 (ist)

Independence Day Live

Congress leader Ambika Soni hoists the national flag at AICC headquarters in Delhi
11:05 (ist)

Independence Day Live

Bill Gates congratulates PM Modi, calls India's development in healthcare, digital transformation ‘inspiring’

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for prioritizing healthcare and digital transformation while spearheading India's development.

"As India celebrates its 75th Independence Day, I congratulate @narendramodi for prioritizing healthcare and digital transformation while spearheading India's development. India's progress in these sectors is inspiring and we are fortunate to partner in this journey. #AmritMahotsav," tweeted Bill Gates.
11:03 (ist)

Independence Day Live

Made in India ATAGS howitzer firing as part of the 21 gun salute 

Made in India ATAGS howitzer firing as part of the 21 gun salute on Independence Day this year, at the Red Fort in Delhi
11:01 (ist)

Independence Day Live

Indian Navy warships hoist the Tricolour across six continents, three oceans and six different time zones
11:00 (ist)

Independence Day Live

Sonia Gandhi extends greetings on Independence Day

"In the last 75 years, India has made a global mark in science, education, health, information technology and other areas through the sheer hard work of talented Indians ..," reads her statement.
10:57 (ist)

Independence Day Live

INS Tarkash hoists the national flag on the 76th Independence Day
10:55 (ist)

Independence Day Live

We bow before all freedom fighters and those who laid down their lives, says Uttarakhand CM 
10:53 (ist)

Independence Day Live

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami hoisted the national flag at his residence in Dehradun
10:50 (ist)

Independence Day Live

Indian Navy personnel onboard INS Tarangini hoist the national flag at sea in Europe
10:34 (ist)

Independence Day Live

Siachen warriors hoist Tricolour at highest battlefield

To mark 75 years of Independence, soldiers at Siachen hoisted the National Flag at the highest battlefield in the world, ANI reported.
10:32 (ist)

Independence Day Live

People's aspirations on rise, we can't wait anymore to fulfil them: PM Modi

Be it the Centre or states, governments will have to work to realise the aspirations of the people of the country as they cannot wait anymore to see their dreams being fulfilled, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday.

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on 76th Independence Day, he said an aspirational society is very precious for any country and in India, people's aspirations are on the rise.

"Aspirations are on the rise in every section of the society. Every citizen wants a change, wants to see it happening in front of their eyes and is not ready to wait anymore," the prime minister said.

People want to progress with speed and they are not ready to "force their coming generations wait for it", he said.

"Be it the Centre, states or local self-governance institutions, each of them will have to address the demands of the aspirational society," Modi said. "We cannot wait anymore to fulfil their aspirations," he added.

PTI
10:26 (ist)

Independence Day Live

National Flag flies at Srinagar's Lal Chowk

India is celebrating 75 years of Independence. This year, the BJP government launched the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign to mark the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mohatsav'.
10:07 (ist)

Independence Day Live

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee hoists the national flag
10:05 (ist)

Independence Day Live

PM Modi wears white safa with tricolour stripes, long trail on 76th Independence Day

In line with the "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav" celebrations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chose a white safa with tricolour stripes and a long trail as his headgear for the Independence Day address.

Donning a traditional kurta and churidar paired with a blue jacket and black shoes, Modi hoisted the national flag at the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 76th Independence Day and addressed the nation for the ninth consecutive time.

The prime minister is known for donning flamboyant and colourful turbans on Independence Day and Republic Day since he came to power at the Centre in 2014.

PTI
10:03 (ist)

Independence Day Live

Gender equality crucial parameter of unity: PM Modi

New Delhi: Gender equality is the key to a united India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday as he addressed the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 76th Independence Day.

Speaking on the significance of a united nation, Modi said India has much to teach the world on the concept of unity which begins with the family structure.

"We should celebrate the diversity of India....At home too, the roots of unity are sowed when both the son and the daughter are equal. If they are not, the mantra of unity cannot reverberate.

"Gender equality is a crucial parameter of unity," the prime minister said.

PTI
10:01 (ist)

Independence Day Live

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel hoists the national flag

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel hoists the national flag at Police Parade Ground in Raipur.
09:55 (ist)

Independence Day Live

BJP national president JP Nadda hoists the national flag
09:47 (ist)

Independence Day Live

Google launches special doodle inspired by kite-flying to mark India's 75th independence anniversary

Depicting India's popular recreational sport, kite-flying, in a multi-hued artwork with an embedded metaphor, technology giant Google marked the 75th anniversary of the country's independence on Monday with a vibrant doodle.

The delectable doodle with elements of the tricolour in the kites shown follows the recent launch of the "India ki Udaan" project executed by Google Arts and Culture that celebrates the country's achievements and is "themed on the unwavering and undying spirit of India over these past 75 years".

09:40 (ist)

Independence Day Live

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann hoists the tricolour

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann hoists the tricolour at Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana on Independence Day.
09:39 (ist)

Independence Day Live

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar hoists the national flag

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar hoists the national flag at his residence in Patna, on Independence Day.
09:35 (ist)

Independence Day Live

Modi lauds people for coming together to fight COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lauded citizens of the country for coming together in the fight against COVID-19, and said India has administered a record 200 crore vaccine doses in a time-bound manner, a feat that would not have been possible for another nation.

During his Independence Day address from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort, Modi said there was an increase in common consciousness of the love for the nation.

The fight against COVID-19 was an example of this common consciousness where citizens came together, he said.

"COVID-19 has been an example of this common consciousness where citizens came together. From supporting doctors to propelling research to taking vaccines to the remotest parts, we stood together. The country's citizens stood with 'corona warriors' by the gestures of banging thalis and lighting diyas," Modi said on the 75th anniversary of Independence Day.

PTI
09:26 (ist)

Independence Day Live

Respect for women important pillar for India's growth: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said respect for women is an important pillar for India's growth and stressed the need to extend support to 'Nari Shakti'.

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 76th Independence Day, he said it is important that in speech and conduct "we do nothing that lowers the dignity of women".

"A distortion has crept in our conduct and we at times insult women. Can we take a pledge to get rid of this from our behaviour and values," he posed.

PTI
09:25 (ist)

Independence Day Live

India needs to be self-reliant: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday said India got freedom after a lot of struggle and it needs to be self-reliant.

Addressing a gathering at the RSS headquarters in Maharashtra's Nagpur city after hoisting the national flag on India's 76th Independence Day, Bhagwat said the country will give the message of peace to the world.

"Today is the day of pride and resolution. The country got freedom after a lot of struggle, it needs to be self-reliant," he said.

Bhagwat also said people should not ask what the country and society gives them, but should think what they are giving to the country. 

PTI
09:23 (ist)

Independence Day Live

PM Modi speaks of five resolves to make India developed nation by centenary year of Independence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged people to focus their energy on the five resolutions of making India a developed nation, removing every trace of bondage, taking pride in its heritage and unity, and fulfilling their duties in the next 25 years.

"By the 100th year of Independence, we have to work with the vision of accomplishing what our freedom fighters dreamt of," he said while addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 76th Independence Day.

"I urge the youth to dedicate the next 25 years of their lives to the development of the nation. We will work towards even the development of the entire humanity. That is the strength of India," he said.

PTI
09:07 (ist)

Independence Day Live

Tricolour Balloons released from Red Fort after PM Modi's Address

Tricolour balloons were released from the Red Fort, soon after PM Narendra Modi concluded his address on the 76th Independence Day
09:05 (ist)

Independence Day Live

PM Modi concludes address to the nation

PM Modi concludes address to the nation from Red Fort with chants of Jai Hind, Vande Mataram and Bharat Mata ki Jai
09:03 (ist)

Independence Day Live

We must fight against dynastic politics: PM Modi

PM Modi hit out at dynasty politics in his address at the Red Fort. Stating that it's a challenge for India, he called upon the citizens to fight against "parivardvadi" politics.
09:00 (ist)

Independence Day Live

From sports to battleground, women force at the forefront, says PM Modi

PM Modi lauded the women of the country for coming at the forefront in varied sectors, from sports to courts to the military.

"In the coming 25 years, I see a large contribution of the women of the country. I urge everyone to ensure the further empowerment of women," he said.
08:55 (ist)

Independence Day Live

We need cooperative competitive federalism to ensure progress: PM Modi

PM Modi stated that apart from cooperative federalism which forms the foundation of our democracy, we also need cooperative competitive federalism.

"We need a competition over progress. If one state has worked to ensure progress, the other must do better," he said.
08:52 (ist)

Independence Day Live

We have to fight against corruption in India, says PM Modi
08:49 (ist)

Independence Day Live

PM Narendra Modi gives powerful message to the nation to stop disrespecting women
08:39 (ist)

Independence Day Live

This Amrit Kaal, every Indian aspiring to see fast progress of new India: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said in this 'Amrit Kaal', every Indian is aspiring to see the fast progress of a new India with enthusiasm and impatience.

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of India's Independence, he termed India the "mother of democracy".

"Our nation has proved that we have an inherent strength from our diversity and the common thread of patriotism makes India unshakeable," Modi said.

"An aspirational society is important for any nation. Today, we are proud that these aspirations are present in every household in India. Every citizen is enthusiastic, impatient for the fast progress of New India," he said.

PTI
08:34 (ist)

Independence Day Live

We have to keep India first, says PM Modi
08:30 (ist)

Independence Day Live

We have to believe in our abilities: PM Modi
08:28 (ist)

Independence Day Live

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hoists national flag at his residence
08:22 (ist)

Independence Day Live

Indians must work towards a developed country, says PM Modi

Speaking at the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Indians must work towards a developed country and remove any vestiges of colonialism.

He added that Indians must also retain their roots while ensuring unity in diversity. PM Modi said that citizens must also carry out their duties.
08:13 (ist)

Independence Day Live

India’s strengths are diversity and democracy: PM Modi

India is mother of democracy, diversity is its strength, PM Modi says in Independence Day speech
08:11 (ist)

Independence Day Live

Strict COVID-19 protocols in effect at Red Fort

With COVID-19 cases on the rise in the national capital, special measures have been taken at the Red Fort on the occasion of the country's 76th Independence Day to ensure attendees follow COVID-19 protocols.

Body temperature of every attendee was checked at the entry point, and a distance of two feet has been maintained between seats.

Masks and sanitisers were also distributed among the attendees.

PTI
08:10 (ist)

Independence Day Live

PM Modi lauds Birsa Munda, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Govind Guru

When we speak of freedom struggle, we can't forget the tribal community. Bhagwan Birsa Munda, Sidhu-Kanhu, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Govind Guru - there are innumerable names who became the voice of the freedom struggle & inspired tribal community to live & die for mathrubhumi, said PM Modi
08:08 (ist)

Independence Day Live

‘India is the mother of democracy’

PM Modi in his speech said that India is the mother of democracy. India has proved that it has a precious ability and faced many challenges during its journey of 75 years.
08:04 (ist)

Independence Day Live

Despite challenges, India did not bow down... kept moving forward: PM Modi

"Despite challenges faced post-Independence, nothing could hamper the zeal of Indian citizens. This soil has power. Despite many challenges, India did not stop, did not bow down and kept moving forward," PM Modi said.
08:02 (ist)

Independence Day Live

Every citizen wants to see their dreams come true, says PM Modi

Every citizen is wanting to change the country and bring that change fast… want to see all dreams come true in front of their eyes, says PM Modi
08:00 (ist)

Independence Day Live

India's diversity is its strength, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that India's strength is in its diversity.

"India is the mother of democracy that can cause trouble for even the biggest of sultanates," Modi added.
07:58 (ist)

Independence Day Live

India is thankful to freedom fighters like Mangal Pandey, Bhagat Singh, says PM Modi

This nation is thankful to Mangal Pandey, Tatya Tope, Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru, Chandrashekhar Azad, Ashfaqulla Khan, Ram Prasad Bismil and our innumerable revolutionaries who shook the foundation of the British Rule, PM Modi said at the Red Fort.
07:56 (ist)

Independence Day Live

PM Modi addresses the nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Independence Day
07:54 (ist)

Independence Day Live

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Red Fort

Our journey of the last 75 years was full of ups and downs but even in difficult times India challenged itself and emerged as a winner globally, says PM Modi

Aug 15, 2022 - 12:19 (IST)

Independence Day Live

India's 'techade' is here, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Independence Day said India's "techade" is here as the government is focusing on technologies such as 5G, semiconductor manufacturing and optical fibre cables. These technologies, PM Modi said, will bring about a revolution at the grassroots level.

"India's techade is here! With 5G, semiconductor manufacturing and OFCs in villages, we are bringing a revolution through Digital India to the grassroots level," he said at Red Fort.

He said the country's flagship Digital India movement with the production of semiconductors, 5G networks, and optical fibre networks show strength, especially in three sectors - education, health facility, and change in common man's lives.

ANI

Aug 15, 2022 - 12:15 (IST)

Independence Day Live

Maha govt committed to provide reservation benefits to OBCs, Marathas: CM Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday said his government's priority is to work for the common man and it is committed to extending the reservation benefits to the Other Backward Classes, Maratha and Dhangar communities.

Speaking on the country's 76th Independence Day after hoisting the national flag at the state secretariat as the CM for the first time, Shinde said several parts of the state have witnessed floods due to heavy rainfall.

“We started working from day one and our priority is to work for the common man, farmers, the working class,” said Shinde, who was sworn in as the chief minister on 30 June, 2022.

The government is committed to extending the benefits of reservation to the OBCs, Maratha and Dhangar (shepherd) communities, he said.

PTI

Aug 15, 2022 - 12:13 (IST)

Independence Day Live

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren participates in Independence Day celebrations

Soren tweeted that he had promised to restore old pension for government employees and a proposal has also been passed by the cabinet.

Aug 15, 2022 - 12:05 (IST)

Independence Day Live

US & India are indispensable partners, says US President Biden in Independence Day message

Underscoring the relations between the two countries, United States (US) President Joe Biden, in his Independence day message, said the US and India are indispensable partners and that America honours India's democratic journey guided by Mahatma Gandhi's message of truth and non-violence.

This year, the US and India also celebrate the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations, Biden said, underlying that the two democracies will continue to stand together to defend the rules-based order, advance a free and open Indo-Pacific and address the challenges that the world is facing.

Aug 15, 2022 - 11:48 (IST)

Independence Day Live

French President Emmanuel Macron congratulates 'Dear Friend' PM Modi on Independence Day

Aug 15, 2022 - 11:45 (IST)

Independence Day Live

President Droupadi Murmu pays tribute at National War Memorial

Aug 15, 2022 - 11:37 (IST)

Independence Day Live

Assam to withdraw one lakh minor cases, says CM Himanta Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday announced that his government will withdraw one lakh minor cases, including for social media posts, to reduce the burden on the lower judiciary.

Hoisting the national flag at the 76th Independence Day function in Guwahati, Sarma said there are about four lakh cases pending in the lower judiciary.

The government has decided that minor cases registered before midnight of August 14, 2021, will be withdrawn, he said.

"This will enable the judiciary to focus on more heinous crimes such as rapes and murders," he added.

PTI

Aug 15, 2022 - 11:35 (IST)

Independence Day Live

We need to be proud of diversity in our country, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed the diversity of India and said while our talent may be restricted by language barriers, pride should be taken in the variety of languages that exist in the country.

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 76th Independence Day, Modi said India's strengths are diversity and democracy.

"India has many languages, sometimes our talent is restricted by language barriers, we need to be proud of every language in our country," he said.

He also said India's diversity needs to be celebrated.

"India is mother of democracy, diversity is its strength," the prime minister said.

"Our nation has proved that we have an inherent strength from our diversity and the common thread of patriotism makes India unshakeable," Modi said.

PTI

Aug 15, 2022 - 11:33 (IST)

Independence Day Live

Rahul Gandhi greets people on 75th anniversary of Independence

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi greeted the people on the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence.

Aug 15, 2022 - 11:29 (IST)

Independence Day Live

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal hoists the national flag 

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal hoists the national flag at Chhatrasal Stadium in Delhi

Independence Day LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted citizens of the country on India's 76th Independence Day.

The PM took to Twitter and wrote," Greetings on this very special Independence Day. Jai Hind!"

The Prime Minister will lead the Independence Day celebrations from Red Fort today. He will hoist the 'Tiranga' at the iconic Red Fort in New Delhi. Continuing with the traditions, he will then address the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort. Notably, this will be Prime Minister's ninth Independence Day address to the nation from the Red Fort.

India is all decked up to celebrate its 76th Independence Day on 15 August. This day commemorates India's independence from colonial rule after two centuries of oppression and suppression at the hands of the British. The celebration of Independence Day honours the sacrifices and tireless efforts of our courageous leaders and freedom fighters who gave their entire life for the sake of the nation and the countrymen.

Under the banner of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, this year's Independence Day is truly special in a number of ways.

This Mahotsav (or the grand celebration) is dedicated to the people of India who have not only been instrumental in bringing India thus far in its evolutionary journey but also hold within them the power and potential to enable Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of activating India 2.0, fuelled by the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

As part of the Mahotsav or grand celebration, several events and campaigns have been organised for over the last 75 weeks to celebrate independence and the glorious history of India's people, culture and achievements.

The official journey of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav commenced on March 12, 2021, which started a 75-week countdown to the 75th anniversary of India's independence and will end post a year on August 15, 2023.

The Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav campaign is based on five broad themes- Freedom Struggle, Ideas@75, Resolve@75, Actions@75 and Achievements@75. Over the past 75 weeks, different events based on the themes were organised to commemorate 75 years of the country's independence.

The government is also celebrating the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India's independence.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 13 said he was overjoyed and proud of the amazing response to the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement.

Updated Date: August 15, 2022 12:19:53 IST

