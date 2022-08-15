Sports

'75 glorious years': Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and other sportspersons greet India on 15 August

This year's celebrations are extra special given India has completed a platinum jubilee since gaining independence from Great Britain in 1947.

FirstCricket Staff August 15, 2022 13:08:44 IST
'75 glorious years': Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and other sportspersons greet India on 15 August

Rohit Sharma shares photo with the tricolour to celebrate 75th Independence Day. Twitter/Rohit Sharma

With India celebrating its 75th Independence Day on Monday, Indian sports celebrities took to Twitter to greet the nation.

Among the players to tweet on the auspicious day were current and former Indian cricketers including skipper Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Cheteshwar Pujara, VVS Laxman, Mithali Raj. Other sportspersons poured in their wishes as well including hockey stars Sreejesh PR and Rani Rampal.

This year's celebrations are extra special given India has completed a platinum jubilee since gaining independence from Great Britain in 1947. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday credited India’s success at the Commonwealth Games to the transparency in the selection process.

Addressing the nation from Red Fort on the 75th Independence Day, Modi said: “We saw in the recently-concluded sports events we did well. It’s not that we didn’t have talent earlier, but transparent selection bereft of nepotism has led to Indian scoring medals.”

 

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: August 15, 2022 13:09:48 IST

TAGS:

also read

Asia Cup: Danish Kaneria has advice for Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma on tackling Shaheen Afridi
First Cricket News

Asia Cup: Danish Kaneria has advice for Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma on tackling Shaheen Afridi

Danish Kaneria believes Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli should not fear left-arm seamer Shaheen Afridi, but play him closer to the body.

'Saw it between Gavaskar-Kapil and Tendulkar-Ganguly’: BCCI official on Rohit Sharma vs Virat Kohli debate
First Cricket News

'Saw it between Gavaskar-Kapil and Tendulkar-Ganguly’: BCCI official on Rohit Sharma vs Virat Kohli debate

Virat Kohli is not a simple player and the BCCI respects him for what he has done for Indian cricket, according to treasurer Arun Dhumal. He also said that quitting captaincy was his own decision.

India@75: The seven Westerners who fought for India's Independence
India

India@75: The seven Westerners who fought for India's Independence

Many Indians fought and sacrificed their all for India’s Independence. Amid these tales of bravery, stand out the heroics of seven foreigners — one Irish, four British, and two Americans — who made India their home and contributed to the struggle for freedom