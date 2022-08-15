This year's celebrations are extra special given India has completed a platinum jubilee since gaining independence from Great Britain in 1947.

With India celebrating its 75th Independence Day on Monday, Indian sports celebrities took to Twitter to greet the nation.

Among the players to tweet on the auspicious day were current and former Indian cricketers including skipper Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Cheteshwar Pujara, VVS Laxman, Mithali Raj. Other sportspersons poured in their wishes as well including hockey stars Sreejesh PR and Rani Rampal.

This year's celebrations are extra special given India has completed a platinum jubilee since gaining independence from Great Britain in 1947. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday credited India’s success at the Commonwealth Games to the transparency in the selection process.

Addressing the nation from Red Fort on the 75th Independence Day, Modi said: “We saw in the recently-concluded sports events we did well. It’s not that we didn’t have talent earlier, but transparent selection bereft of nepotism has led to Indian scoring medals.”

75 years of independence. स्वतंत्रता दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/5KlQA3Y87d — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) August 15, 2022

Happy Independence Day, India! Salute to our freedom fighters, soldiers, and to all the people who endlessly work to make our nation great. Blessed to be an Indian. Jai Hind. 🇮🇳 #IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/FnQHRaGn9f — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) August 15, 2022

To all my fellow Indians, happy Independence Day 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/rHRXj7VWVo — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) August 15, 2022

75 glorious years. Proud to be an Indian. Happy Independence Day to all. Jai Hind. 🇮🇳 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 15, 2022

May your spirits rise with the flag today! Happy Independence Day! 🇮🇳🇮🇳 🇮🇳#proudindian #independenceday pic.twitter.com/1aX3TbEnCh — Sakshee Malikkh (@SakshiMalik) August 15, 2022

May the glory of our Nation live forever! Wishing love, peace and prosperity to everyone on the occasion of Independence Day. Proud to be an Indian. Jai Hind! 🇮🇳#IndependenceDay2022 #IndiaAt75 pic.twitter.com/pyxolNVCDr — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 15, 2022

Remembering and saluting our heroes whose sacrifice and valour have retrieved freedom for our country. Celebrating 75 years of Independence. Happy Independence day 🇮🇳#IndependenceDay #स्वतंत्रतादिवस #RPSwing — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) August 15, 2022

Happy Independence Day to all.

Jai Hind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/eaEQjfdTK6 — Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) August 15, 2022

Playing for India was a dream and also a huge responsibility to give my best for the nation. It was a proud feeling that I'll always cherish. As our nation completes 75 years of independence, let's strive harder to reach new heights. #IndiaAt75 #IndependenceDay2022 pic.twitter.com/M6EVisDeLW — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) August 15, 2022

#IndependenceDay comes as a reminder for us to remember those great brave-hearts who sacrificed their own lives so that we breathe the air of freedom. Happy Independence Day!!

ये मेरा इंडिया!! जय हिन्द!! 🇮🇳🇮🇳 #IndependenceDay2022 pic.twitter.com/sxj9E450Xr — Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) August 15, 2022

No matter at which level, it is always special to play for this nation. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/VGyBH7P09Z — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) August 15, 2022

On the occasion of 75th Independence Day Let your spirits fly high with the Tiranga Pride. Happy Independence Day🇮🇳#Harghartiranga #indpendenceday #Jaihind #aajadikaamritmahotsav pic.twitter.com/tpG04PB7oq — Rani Rampal (@imranirampal) August 15, 2022

Wishing everyone a very Happy Independence Day #JaiHind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/S10rKmYL0Y — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) August 15, 2022

