In video, Jaish-e-Mohammed claims responsibility for IED attack that killed at least 40 CRPF jawans in J&K's Pulwama

A video purportedly released by Jaish-e-Mohammed depicts a militant, identified as "JeM fidayeen attacker Aadil Bhai" claiming responsibility for Thursday's attack. At least 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans were killed when militants targeted their convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, according to several media reports.

Hours before he set out to execute Thursday’s attack on the Central Reserve Police Force in Kashmir, the worst-ever strike in the state, Jaish-e-Mohammad operative Adil Ahmed made a video describing his motivations. In 11-minute suicide testament, posted on Jaish social media groups, Ahmed exhorts Muslims to wage jihad against India, until the azaan can be read again from the rebuilt Babri Masjid.

ANI reported that an improvised explosive device (IED) blast was followed by gunshots in Goripora area of Awantipora. A CRPF official said that there were 70 vehicles in the convoy and one of the vehicles came under attack. Several people were injured and the casualties are likely to go up.

With inputs from agencies

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.