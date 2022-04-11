In video: Communal clashes in West Bengal, BJP claims participants of Ram Navami procession thrashed by police

Alongwith West Bengal, communal violence was also reported in Gujarat, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh where stones were pelted of people participating in processions carried out to observe Ram Navami

West Bengal is another state where communal violence was reported on the occasion of Ram Navami on Sunday, 10 April. Incidents of communal clashes were also reported in Gujarat, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh. It comes a mere day after tensions ignited in Mulbagal in Karnataka's Kolar district where miscreants pelted stones at a Sri Rama Shobha Yatra.

Communal clashes in West Bengal on Ram Navami

In Trinamool Congress-led state, West Bengal, a procession on Ram Navami was attacked by police in Howrah, claimed BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari.

Taking to Twitter, Adhikari alleged that Howrah Police Commissionerate personnel thrashed participants of a Ram Navami procession at Shibpur, leaving several injured.

"Can’t Sanatani devotees practice their religion in this State safely?" he asked.

Several videos going viral on social media show Ram Navami Shobha Yatra coming under attack in Howrah.

Meanwhile, police have requested Howrah residents to maintain restraint while posting anything on social media and have also warned them against spreading any fake news.

After incidents of communal clashes in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, curfew has been imposed in most part of these states to maintain normalcy and peace. In Delhi too, clashes were reported between two groups of students in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) allegedly over non-vegetarian food being served in the hostel mess on the occasion of Ram Navami.

Gujarat

Communal clashes were reported in two cities - Khambhat and Himmatnagar - of Gujarat on Ram Navami in which one person was killed and another one was injured. The violence took place during a procession which was carried out during processions which were being taken out to celebrate the birthday of Lord Ram.

To bring situation back to normal and disperse people pelting stones, police had to fire tear gas shells.

Giving details of the incidents, a police official said, members of two communities hurled stones at each other when a Ram Navami procession reached Chhapariya locality in Himmatnagar city in the Sabarkantha district on Sunday afternoon.

"Police fired tear gas shells to control the situation. Later, the additional police force was brought in from outside the city to bring the situation under control," the official said.

Must Read: Communal clashes reported in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand during Ram Navami; curfew imposed in MP's Khargone city

Madhya Pradesh

The communal clashes in Madhya Pradesh was worse. Stones were hurled at a procession carried out on the occasion of Ram Navami in Khargone city of the state. The violence triggered arson and torching of some vehicles and houses, a senior official said.

Seeing the intensity of the violence, authorities have clamped curfew in three areas of Khargone city of Madhya Pradesh and Section 144 of CrPC have been imposed in the entire city.

People in the city have been asked to step out of home only for medical emergency. As per information, some police personnel and people were injured during stone-pelting.

The procession which was attacked, began from the Talab Chowk area near the district headquarters. The procession was supposed to take a round of Khargone city but it was abandoned midway after the violence, the collector added.

Jharkhand

A Ram Navami procession was also attacked and stones were pelted on people in Hirahi village under Sadar police station limits in Lohardaga, Jharkhand.

Also, dozens of vehicles were torched by miscreants. Lohardaga Police claimed that they had made elaborate security arrangements to avoid any untoward incident. They also held a flag march in the city earlier, but it failed to curb the clashes. The police said more than six people have been injured in the incident.

Clashes in JNU

In Delhi's JNU, there was a clash between two groups of students after the varsity's Kaveri Hostel on Sunday allegedly served non-vegetarian food in the mess on Ram Navami. As many as six students were injured in the incident.

However, the two groups claimed that over 60 students were injured from both sides.

The Left-controlled JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) and RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad accused each other of pelting stones and injuring their members.

The Left outfits claimed about 50 of their members were injured, while the ABVP said 10-12 of their activists were hurt.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.