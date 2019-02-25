In Twitter video, rebel AAP MLA Kapil Mishra calls Barkha Dutt, Shehla Rashid 'traitors', says they should be 'dragged out of homes'

Rebel Aam Adami Party MLA Kapil Mishra is in the news again — this time, for declaring in a video on Twitter that "we will wage a war against traitors" for their anti-national comments. In the clip, he sings that they "should be dragged out of their homes onto the streets".

Mishra also calls for violence against actors Naseeruddin Shah and Kamal Haasan, Congress minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, lawyer Prashant Bhushan, journalist Barkha Dutt and activist Shehla Rashid. He mentions an article in The Caravan magazine, which was a caste-based profiling of the jawans killed in the Pulwama terror attack, and also says there are some reports that called stone pelters innocent.

It's Now or Never खींच निकालो बीच सड़क पर

घर में छिपे हुए गद्दार Kapil Mishra exposing Terrorism supporters in India pic.twitter.com/2hKxzNhK4a — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) February 24, 2019

The 2.18-minute clip posted on Twitter on Sunday has since had over 46,000 views.

In the video, Mishra says, "One Barkha (Dutt) tries to shift attention away from Pulwama and another Swara (Bhaskar) tries to defame the country… a Naseeruddin (Shah) says our country is reeling under terror... But the very next day goes to Karachi wagging his tail." He goes on to attack Haasan, Bhushan and Rashid for their "anti-nationalist" stance.

"Kamal Haasan talks about plebiscite while Shehla (Rashid) spreads fake news against India. (Prashant) Bhushan opens the court at night and Sidhu (Navjot Singh) talks about peace in the battleground. We have to wage a war against them, enter their houses. These traitors should be dragged out of their houses on to the streets."

Hours after Mishra shared the video, activist Kavita Krishnan called the rebel AAP leader a bully and asked whether the police would take action against him for his remarks.

This video on @Twitter @TwitterIndia & @YouTube by a Delhi MLA calls for mobs to drag several individuals - including me - out of our homes and lynch us. Wonder if the platforms & @IPSMadhurVerma will act. Btw Kapil Mishra you're a petty bully & I'm not scared of u or your mobs! https://t.co/8WO9SVFCp8 — Kavita Krishnan (@kavita_krishnan) February 25, 2019

She goes on to add how his patriotism is a "big farce", and that "talking to Pakistan does not make anyone anti-national" but calling for lynchings does.

Also - @KapilMishra_IND trolls himself 😂

Proves his patriotism that incites lynchings against us is a 'big farce'.

PS- his reasons are wrong. Talking to Pakistan does not make anyone anti national. Calling for lynchings of activists and citizens who counter communalism, does! pic.twitter.com/vlQe4PTO6P — Kavita Krishnan (@kavita_krishnan) February 25, 2019

Mishra's video comes amid reports on right-wing groups attacking people for posting "anti-national" comments on social media, especially Kashmiri students across the country since the Pulwama terror attack on 14 February. More than 30 people, mostly Kashmiri students studying in various parts of the country, have been booked for "anti-India" posts since the suicide attack.

In Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh eight students were booked for objectionable posts on social media. Four others from the National Institute of Medical Science in Jaipur were also arrested, even as similar cases were reported from Ambala, Chandigarh and Patna. Journalist Barkha Dutt, in a tweet, has requested the Prime Minister's Office for action and a jail term for Mishra. She also said that his Twitter account must be scrapped.

Dutt's reply came hours after Shehla Rashid tagged Deputy Commissioner of the Delhi Police Madhur Varma, calling his attention to Mishra's comment.

Dear @IPSMadhurVerma ji, this person who has a huge following and is an MLA from Delhi, is giving an open, emotive call to people to enter our homes, drag us to the streets and lynch us.@BDUTT @ReallySwara @kavita_krishnan @pbhushan1 @sherryontopp @ikamalhaasan https://t.co/pYWxJzNsP9 — Shehla Rashid شہلا رشید (@Shehla_Rashid) February 25, 2019

However, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri seems to have come out in support of action against "ant-nationals" in a satirical post.

Hey @BDUTT and @Shehla_Rashid immediately write to Delhi Police, Pakistan Police, Chinese police and Jack to arrest (Late) Kavi Pradip, Maana Dey and Rajendra Kumar for this song. I am surprised how did they know? Did @KapilMishra_IND inform them? https://t.co/2Nv9qsGDVS — Vivek Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) February 25, 2019

This is not the first time Mishra's comments have stirred a controversy. Only a few days ago, he was involved in a Twitter spat with actor Swara Bhaskar after he posted sexist and derogatory comments about her. She had called Mishra a "pervert elected representative".

