In a shift from power to public service, PM Modi to inaugurate ‘Kartavya Path’, statue of Netaji Subhash Bose tomorrow

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate ‘Kartavya Path’ and unveil the statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose at India Gate on 8 September, symbolising a paradigm shift: erstwhile Rajpath, etymologically, is an icon of power while Kartavya Path signifies public ownership and empowerment.

This will be in line with the PM’s ‘Panch Pran’ doctrine: the removal of any and trace of the colonial mindset.

Prime Minister Modi will also unveil the statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose at India Gate on the occasion.

While Rajpath and adjoining areas of the Central Vista Avenue were bursting at seams owing to increasing pressure of traffic, visitors, inadequate infrastructure, lacking basic amenities such as public toilets, drinking water, street furniture and adequate parking space.

The redevelopment has ensured that national celebrations such as Republic Day parade can be conducted in a less disruptive manner with minimal restrictions on public movement.

The redevelopment has continued with the integrity of architectural character.

Kartavya Path will exhibit beautified landscapes, lawns with walkways, added green spaces, refurbished canals, new amenity blocks, improved signages and vending kiosks. Further, new pedestrian underpasses, improved parking spaces, new exhibition panels and upgraded night lighting are some other features that will enhance the public experience.

It also includes a number of sustainability features like solid waste management, stormwater management, recycling of used water, rainwater harvesting, water conservation and energy efficient lighting systems, among others.

The statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose would be installed in the same place where a hologram statue of Netaji was unveiled earlier this year on Parakram Diwas, observed on 23 January.

The statue, made of granite, is a fitting tribute to the immense contribution of Netaji to our freedom struggle, and would be a symbol of the country’s indebtedness to him. Crafted by Arun Yogiraj, who was the main sculptor, the 28-feet tall statue has been carved from a monolithic granite stone and weighs 65 MT.

