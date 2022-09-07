Rajpath is officially 'Kartavya Path': WATCH video of the redeveloped pathway
The revamped Central Vista Avenue will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, 8 September
New Delhi: Rajpath will now be called ‘Kartavya Path’ as the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) approved a proposal of renaming the place during a special meeting on Wednesday.
“We have approved the proposal to rename Rajpath as Kartavya Path in the special Council meeting today,” Lok Sabha MP and NDMC member Meenakshi Lekhi said.
Now, the entire stretch and the area from the Netaji statue at India Gate to the Rashtrapati Bhavan will be known as ‘Kartavya Path’.
NDMC Vice Chairman Satish Upadhyay said the proposal was received from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.
Here are visuals from the redeveloped Kartavya Path:
The road and the area from the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose statue at India Gate C-Hexagon to the Rashtrapati Bhavan will be known as Kartavya Path.
During the British Rule, Rajpath was known as Kingsway. The pathway was created as a ceremonial boulevard and was designed on the lines of Kingsway in London. The avenue hosts major state functions including the Republic Day Parade and the Beating Retreat ceremony.
The redevelopment project of the Central Vista envisages a new triangular Parliament building, a common central secretariat, a new residence of the Prime Minister, the Prime Minister’s Office, and a new Vice President’s enclave.
The revamped Central Vista Avenue will have state-wise food stalls, red granite walkways with greenery all around. It will also have vending zones, parking lots and round-the-clock security.
With inputs from agencies
