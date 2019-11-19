In a first, Uttarakhand Police train street dogs to recruit them in dog squad; strays outperform expensive breeds

In a first of its kind experiment in India, the Uttarakhand Police inducted stray dogs and trained them to become a part of the police force which generally trains foreign breeds such as German Shepherds, Great Swiss Mountain Dogs, and Labradors. To everyone's surprise the strays outperformed expensive breeds of dogs, looked disciplined and synchronised.

Praising the performance of street dogs, Uttarakhand Police took to Twitter and said, "Galiyon mein ghumne wala awara doggy aaj Uttarakhand Police ke shwaan dal ki shaan bana hua hai. Desh mein pehli baar ye prayog kiya hai Uttarakhand Police ne. Sadkon pe awaara ghoomne wala doggy ko police ki training di toh vo naami naslon ke laakhon rupaiye ke daam waale doggy se kahin aage nikla (The strolling dog in the streets is the pride of the #UttarakhandPolice dog team today . Uttarakhand Police has used this for the first time in the country. When the dog who roamed the streets wandered the police, he got ahead of the dog with a price of lakhs of rupees.)"

गलियों में घूमने वाला आवारा डॉगी, आज #UttarakhandPolice के श्वान दल की शान बना हुआ है। देश में पहली बार यह प्रयोग किया है उत्तराखंड पुलिस ने। सड़कों पर आवारा घूमने वाले डॉगी को पुलिस की ट्रेनिंग दी तो वह नामी नस्लों के लाखों रुपये के दाम वाले डॉगी से कहीं आगे निकला। pic.twitter.com/AbOVXKlYq0

— Uttarakhand Police (@uttarakhandcops) November 17, 2019

The Twitter handle of Uttarakhand Police also carries a video of their sniffer dog squad: "This sniffer dog team is the pride of #UttarakhandPolice . For the first time in the country, Uttarakhand Police has used the street dog of the street to train and use it to join this dog team. See some amazing tricks of this team."

#UttarakhandPolice की शान है यह स्निफर डॉग दल। देश में पहली बार उत्तराखंड पुलिस ने गली के स्ट्रीट डॉग को ट्रेन कर इस श्वान दल में शामिल करने का प्रयोग किया है। देखिये इस दल के कुछ जांबाज करतब। pic.twitter.com/sQ1o1gxgDX — Uttarakhand Police (@uttarakhandcops) November 18, 2019

The video and pictures from Uttarakhand Police's experiment have gone viral on Twitter and people are appreciating this experiment by calling it "resourceful" and "kind" at the same time. Some users said, "Please use indie dogs more. They are highly intelligent and adaptable breed" while others hoped other state police to take cues from this and recruit strays.

Super and well trained...

Other state policy departments should adopt local breeds — vinay pattar (@pattarvinay65) November 18, 2019

We love this experiment. Please use indie dogs more. They are highly intelligent and adaptable breed — Anushri Bajaj (@anushri_bajaj) November 17, 2019

Really great work @uttarakhandcops .

Proud of you 👍 — Sanjay Kholiya (@SanjayKholiya2) November 18, 2019

I sincerely appreciate this commendable initiative of #UttarakhandPolice. I also adopted a street 3 years ago and now it's all grown up. Fit and swift. pic.twitter.com/v9jkswDKsA — Ilma Shuza (일마 수자) (@ilma_shuza) November 19, 2019

Beautiful stance, this will be a slap on those who say strays are worthless...... This is the proof of their potential. — rajarshi. brahma85 (@RBrahma85) November 19, 2019

Wonderfull job by the police of uttrakhand. May all states encourage with this act and summon their official to do through which we can safe many street dogs as well as use them in security and also promote humanism too. — Amit Singh (@AmitSin94524812) November 17, 2019

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.