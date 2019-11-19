You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

In a first, Uttarakhand Police train street dogs to recruit them in dog squad; strays outperform expensive breeds

India FP Trending Nov 19, 2019 17:06:52 IST

  • In a first of its kind experiment in India, the Uttarakhand Police inducted stray dogs and trained them to become a part of the police force.

  • Praising the performance of street dogs, Uttarakhand Police took to Twitter and shared videos and pictures from the successful experiment.

  • Twitterrati applauded and congratulated Uttarakhand Police for this move while calling it resourceful and kind.

In a first of its kind experiment in India, the Uttarakhand Police inducted stray dogs and trained them to become a part of the police force which generally trains foreign breeds such as German Shepherds, Great Swiss Mountain Dogs, and Labradors. To everyone's surprise the strays outperformed expensive breeds of dogs, looked disciplined and synchronised.

Praising the performance of street dogs, Uttarakhand Police took to Twitter and said, "Galiyon mein ghumne wala awara doggy aaj Uttarakhand Police ke shwaan dal ki shaan bana hua hai. Desh mein pehli baar ye prayog kiya hai Uttarakhand Police ne. Sadkon pe awaara ghoomne wala doggy ko police ki training di toh vo naami naslon ke laakhon rupaiye ke daam waale doggy se kahin aage nikla (The strolling dog in the streets is the pride of the #UttarakhandPolice dog team today . Uttarakhand Police has used this for the first time in the country. When the dog who roamed the streets wandered the police, he got ahead of the dog with a price of lakhs of rupees.)"

गलियों में घूमने वाला आवारा डॉगी, आज #UttarakhandPolice के श्वान दल की शान बना हुआ है। देश में पहली बार यह प्रयोग किया है उत्तराखंड पुलिस ने। सड़कों पर आवारा घूमने वाले डॉगी को पुलिस की ट्रेनिंग दी तो वह नामी नस्लों के लाखों रुपये के दाम वाले डॉगी से कहीं आगे निकला। pic.twitter.com/AbOVXKlYq0

The Twitter handle of Uttarakhand Police also carries a video of their sniffer dog squad: "This sniffer dog team is the pride of #UttarakhandPolice . For the first time in the country, Uttarakhand Police has used the street dog of the street to train and use it to join this dog team. See some amazing tricks of this team."

The video and pictures from Uttarakhand Police's experiment have gone viral on Twitter and people are appreciating this experiment by calling it "resourceful" and "kind" at the same time. Some users said, "Please use indie dogs more. They are highly intelligent and adaptable breed" while others hoped other state police to take cues from this and recruit strays.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Nov 19, 2019 17:06:52 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement



Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores