IMD issues 'orange' alert in Delhi, severe heatwave warning in Haryana, Punjab, UP, MP, Rajasthan

IMD senior scientist RK Jenamani said that temperature in parts of India will vary between 44 degrees Celsius and 47 degrees Celsius for four more days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday has issued 'orange' alert in Delhi and has predicted severe heatwave in the national capital, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and parts of Madhya Pradesh as well as Rajasthan.

"Severe heatwave from 4 June in Haryana, Punjab, Delhi, UP and parts of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan. Temperatue varying between 44 degrees Celsius and 47 degrees Celsius Shall continue for four more days," RK Jenamani, senior scientist IMD said.

The weather office has also advised people to "venture out carefully as heat spell is very severe."

For Monday, the IMD had already issued 'yellow' alert in Delhi.

The maximum temperature in the national capital is likely to rise to 44 degrees Celsius today. The relative humidity at 8:30 am was recorded at 25 per cent.

The IMD uses four colour codes -- green (no action needed), yellow (watch and stay updated), orange (be prepared) and red (take action) -- for weather warnings.

Jenamani also informed that the monsoon has not yet started in the northern part of India and that IMD is 'monitoring', adding that monsoons in Delhi are still far.

"In North-eastern parts, heavy rainfall is expected. Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh have been issued warnings. Meanwhile, monsoon has not really begun anywhere in the North. We are monitoring. Monsoons in Delhi are still far," IMD's senior scientist said.

Delhiites were reeling under intense heat on Sunday, with several parts in the capital registering maximum temperature of 45 degree Celsius and above.

At the Safdarjung Observatory, the city's base station, the maximum temperature settled at 44.2 degrees Celsius as against 43.9 degrees Celsius on Saturday and 42.9 degrees Celsius on Friday.

The hottest place in Delhi was Mungeshpur where the maximum temperature climbed to 47.3 degrees, seven notches above normal.

Pitampura, Najafgarh, Jafarpur and Ridge recorded a high of 46.6 degrees Celsius, 46.2 degrees Celsius, 46.3 degrees Celsius, 45.1 degrees Celsius and 45.7 degrees Celsius respectively.

Severe heatwave conditions also gripped parts of Madhya Pradesh, where on Sunday mercury touched 47 degrees Celsius.

IMD further said that the heatwave conditions also prevailed over some parts of Vidarbha and over isolated pockets of Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, west Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh Banda and Rajasthan's Ganganagar recorded the highest maximum temperature of 46.8 degrees Celsius and 46.7 degrees Celsius respectively on Sunday.

