Heatwave makes a comeback in Delhi, 'yellow' alert issued as temperature soars to 45 degree Celsius

Delhi once again gears up for severe hear wave. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued "yellow" alert for the national capital and forecasts mercury surpassing the 45-degree Celsius mark in some pockets of the city on Monday.

The minimum temperature in Delhi is seen settling at 26.3 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average.

The IMD uses four colour codes -- green (no action needed), yellow (watch and stay updated), orange (be prepared) and red (take action) -- for weather warnings.

The maximum temperature is likely to rise to 44 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity at 8:30 am was recorded at 25 per cent.

On Sunday, the heatwave intensified on several parts of Delhi, with the maximum breaching the 45-degree Celsius mark in six localities.

At the Safdarjung Observatory, the city's base station, the maximum temperature settled at 44.2 degrees Celsius as against 43.9 degrees Celsius on Saturday and 42.9 degrees Celsius on Friday.

The maximum climbed to 47.3 degrees, seven notches above normal, at Mungeshpur, making it the hottest place in the capital.

Pitampura, Najafgarh, Jafarpur and Ridge recorded a high of 46.6 degrees Celsius, 46.2 degrees Celsius, 46.3 degrees Celsius, 45.1 degrees Celsius and 45.7 degrees Celsius respectively.

IMD warns of further severe heatwave if the departure from normal temperature is by more than 6.4 notches.

Severe heat wave conditions also gripped parts of Madhya Pradesh, where on Sunday mercury touched 47 degrees Celsius.

IMD further said that the heatwave conditions also prevailed over some parts of Vidarbha and over isolated pockets of Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, west Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh Banda and Rajasthan's Ganganagar recorded the highest maximum temperature of 46.8 degrees Celsius and 46.7 degrees Celsius respectively on Sunday.

Heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is more than 40 degrees Celsius and at least 4.5 notches above normal.

