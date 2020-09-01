IGNOU term-end exams to begin from 17 Sept; schedule, admit card to be available soon on ignou.ac.in

About three lakh students will be appearing for the IGNOU final year examinations, which will be conducted across 900 examination centres in the country

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is going to conduct the term-end examinations from 17 September. These exams will be held only for the final year candidates and the official notice states that a detailed exam schedule will be issued soon by the body on the website (http://www.ignou.ac.in/).

In the official announcement dated 31 August, it was mentioned that the Student Evaluation Division (SED) will conduct the June 2020 term-end exams (TEE) of postgraduate and undergraduate degree students, along with those studying for postgraduate certificate, postgraduate diploma, or awareness-level programmes from 17 September.

According to a report by NDTV, the varsity is likely to release the date sheet and admit cards in the first week of September. This will be only for the final year students as the first and second-year candidates will be appearing in the TEE in the month of December.

The report added that about three lakh students will be appearing for the IGNOU final year examinations. It will be conducted across 900 examination centres spread out in the country.

Careers 360 reported that students who fail to appear in the 17 September examinations can appear in the TEE to be held in the month of December. This will be held along with the exams for first and second-year students.

On the day of the exam, students would need to carry their student ID card and the hall ticket. Meanwhile, the last date to register and re-register for the July 2020 session was 31 August.

The IGNOU June TEE 2020 was earlier scheduled to be held between 1 and 27 June. The dates had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The deadline for submission of project reports and assignments were also pushed back then.