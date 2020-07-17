IGNOU to conduct June TEE 2020 exam for final year or semester students in first week of September

The date sheet will be released at least 15 days before the comencement of the exams while hall tickets will be released at least 10 days ago, reports said

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has decided to hold the term-end examination (June 2020) in the first week of September.

The exams will be conducted only for the final year or semester students of undergraduate, postgraduate, postgraduate diploma and certificate programmes.

However, the university has not released the exam schedule. The notification has been issued to all regional centres as well as schools, divisions, units, cells and institutes.

IGNOU June TEE 2020 was earlier scheduled between 1 and 27 June, but got postponed in light of the growing cases of COVID-19, reported Careers360.

The education website reported that the date sheet will be released at least 15 days before the beginning of the exams, while hall tickets will be out at least 10 days prior to exams.

According to Times Now, the university has also extended the deadline for submission of assignments and exam form from 15 to 31 July.

Students can submit assignments through email or offline at study centers. Project reports can be uploaded using online software link at the homepage of IGNOU’s official website.

The varsity has pushed back the deadline for submission of project reports and assignments for the second time, the report added.

The Union HRD ministry had earlier this month announced that the terminal semesters or final year examinations in the universities will be held by the end of September.

“The terminal semester will be conducted by the universities by the end of September 2020 in offline (pen and paper) or online or blended (online + offline) mode," the University Grants Commission had said.