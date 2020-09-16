IGNOU July 2020 session admission and re-registration deadline extended till 30 Sep

Candidates can apply for undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, certificate, PG certificate and appreciation/ awareness level programmes

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has yet again extended the deadline to apply for admission and re-register for its July 2020 session.

Students eligible and interested in applying to the courses offered by the varsity can now submit their application forms till 30 September on the official website of the institute at ignou.ac.in. This extension also includes applications for the online and Open and Distance Learning (ODL) programmes. According to a Hindustan Times, report, IGNOU had previously set the last date as 15 September.

Candidates can choose from a varied list of undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, certificate, PG certificate and appreciation/ awareness level programmes.

Steps to apply for programmes offered by the Indira Gandhi National Open University:

Step 1: Visit the official site of the varsity at ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Go through the available programmes on the homepage of the Online Admission System and select the desired programme and carefully read the details of programme

Step 3: Once you have finalised a programme, you need to register (or login for already registered candidates)

Step 4: Click on the ‘New Registration’ tab and register by entering the required information

Step 5: Once you have been registered, fill in the application form and submit the application fee

Step 6: To complete your application, submit the online form

According to NDTV, re-registration candidates are those who have already enrolled in some of the other courses offered by IGNOU. They can now re-register for the next year or semester by making an online payment after logging in using their usernames and passwords.

IGNOU is offering admission to 10 online programmes for the July 2020 session.

The varsity has also announced the dates for the IGNOU June Term End Exams 2020. As per the official schedule, the June TEE will be held from 17 September.