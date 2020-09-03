IGNOU releases schedule for term-end exams on ignou.ac.in; tests to be held from 17 Sep to 16 Oct
As per the schedule the examination will be conducted from 17 September to 16 October.
The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the date sheet for its erm-end examinations on its official website: ignou.ac.in.
As per the schedule the examination will be conducted from 17 September to 16 October.
The exams will be held in two sessions: from 10 am to 1 pm and from 2 pm to 5 pm.
Click here to check and download IGNOU June 2020 TEE date sheet
According to a report in Careers 360, the university will be conducting the exams across 900 centres.
The hall tickets, or admit cards, of the eligible students will be available on the official website soon.
Students have been advised to visit the website regularly and download the admit card as well as follow the instructions printed on it.
In July, IGNOU had announced that the June 2020 term end exams will be held in the first week of September and the admit cards will be released 15 days prior the exams.
A report by The Times of India stated that the exam centres will follow the government's COVID-19 guidelines and everyone will have to maintain social distancing as well as other measures to ensure safety.
Students who will not be able to appear in the upcoming term end exam due to COVID-19 related reasons or any other reason will be allowed to appear in the December 2020 term-end exam. The fee submitted by them towards the June exam will be adjusted for December.
As per NDTV, at least three lakh students will appear for the exam.
The June 2020 TEE was initially scheduled to be held between 1 and 27 June, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The exam will be conducted for various postgraduate (PG) and undergraduate (UG), postgraduate certificate (PG certificate) and certificate, postgraduate diploma (PGD) and diploma, and appreciation or awareness-level programmes.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
NEET, JEE 2020 Exam News and Updates: 99% allotted centres of their choice, says govt as students rue lack of transport, floods
NEET, JEE 2020 Exam News and LIVE Updates: Further delay in conducting medical and engineering entrance exams NEET and JEE will lead to a 'zero academic year' and any quick alternative to the crucial exams will dilute the quality of education and have cascading effects, according to Directors of several Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs)
NTA announces revised dates for UGC-NET, IGNOU, DU and other entrance exams; check nta.ac.in
NTA has postponed the AIPGET exam that was earlier scheduled for 29 August. The exam will now be held on 29 September
IGNOU launches BSc (Hons) in Biochemistry course in ODL mode; check ignouadmission.samarth.edu
Candidates who have passed Class 12 board examination and had Biology, Chemistry and Physics in their higher secondary examination can apply for the course