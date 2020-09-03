IGNOU releases schedule for term-end exams on ignou.ac.in; tests to be held from 17 Sep to 16 Oct

As per the schedule the examination will be conducted from 17 September to 16 October.

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the date sheet for its erm-end examinations on its official website: ignou.ac.in.

The exams will be held in two sessions: from 10 am to 1 pm and from 2 pm to 5 pm.

According to a report in Careers 360, the university will be conducting the exams across 900 centres.

The hall tickets, or admit cards, of the eligible students will be available on the official website soon.

Students have been advised to visit the website regularly and download the admit card as well as follow the instructions printed on it.

In July, IGNOU had announced that the June 2020 term end exams will be held in the first week of September and the admit cards will be released 15 days prior the exams.

A report by The Times of India stated that the exam centres will follow the government's COVID-19 guidelines and everyone will have to maintain social distancing as well as other measures to ensure safety.

Students who will not be able to appear in the upcoming term end exam due to COVID-19 related reasons or any other reason will be allowed to appear in the December 2020 term-end exam. The fee submitted by them towards the June exam will be adjusted for December.

As per NDTV, at least three lakh students will appear for the exam.

The June 2020 TEE was initially scheduled to be held between 1 and 27 June, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The exam will be conducted for various postgraduate (PG) and undergraduate (UG), postgraduate certificate (PG certificate) and certificate, postgraduate diploma (PGD) and diploma, and appreciation or awareness-level programmes.