IGNOU January 2022: Application deadline ends today; check direct link to apply here

This is an important announcement for students interested in studying at the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU). The university has decided to close admissions for online and open distance learning (ODL) programmes for the January 2022 session today, 5 March. Those who have not yet completed the application can do so at the official website at ignou.ac.in.

Candidates applying for ODL courses must pay a non-refundable registration fee of Rs 200, as well as the first semester/year's fee, at the time of admission.

Applicants from SC/ST categories are eligible for the university's fee waiver programme. According to the IGNOU's official website, this rule is limited to one programme per admission cycle.

The application process for the courses is as follows:

Visit IGNOU's official website at ignou.ac.in

Go to the link for admission to ODL and online programmes that is given on the page

Select 'Fresh Admission' from the 'Register Online' section

Complete the IGNOU registration process by clicking the 'New Registration' button

Fill out the application form, choose a course, and upload your documents after logging in

Pay the fee and fill out the IGNOU January 2022 form

Take a printout of the IGNOU January 2022 application form after downloading it

Direct link to apply for online programmes is here.

Direct link to apply for ODL courses is here.

IGNOU offers approximately 200 ODL and 16 online courses. Applicants may apply for admission to any course in which they are interested. In the IGNOU brochure, you can find the detailed eligibility criteria for the courses. View the detailed requirements for the IGNOU courses here.

The university had previously announced 20 February as the deadline for the submission of admission applications, but the deadline was extended due to unknown reasons.

The university had earlier released the exam schedule of the December 2021 Term End Examination. View the IGNOU December TEE detailed schedule here.

For more information related to the IGNOU's admission process, aspirants can visit the official website of the university.

