IGNOU January 2022 Session: Registration ends today; check steps to apply here

The Indira Gandhi National Open University has also introduced postgraduate diplomas, masters and certificate programmes in Rural Development

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will conclude the online registration process for the January 2022 session today, 10 February. Candidates can apply online through the official website of IGNOU - https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in (for online courses) and https://ignouiop.samarth.edu.in (for Online Distance Learning programmes).

Similarly, the re-registration process of the university will also end today. It is to be noted that while the registration process is open for fresh students only, the re-registration process is for existing learners. Earlier, the deadline for the registration process was January 31, before it was extended to 10 February. View the circular here.

IGNOU January 2022 Session: Process to register online

Go to the official website of the IGNOU- https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in or https://ignouiop.samarth.edu.in

On the homepage search and click the 'application process' link

Login to the IGNOU portal by entering the required details

Fill out the application form for the IGNOU January 2022 Session and upload the requested documents

Pay the IGNOU application fees to complete the registration process

Submit the application and download a copy of the IGNOU January 2022 Session form for further reference

IGNOU has around 200 ODL and 16 online programmes. Candidates can choose any course of their interest and apply for admission. The detailed eligibility criteria for the courses can be found in the IGNOU prospectus here.

It is to be noted that candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) category can avail of the fee exemption facility provided by the university. This facility is only available for one programme per admission cycle, as per the website.

For any details regarding the UG and PG programmes admission, candidates can contact the university through Student Service Centre helpline at 011-29572513 and 29572514. They can also contact IGNOU through email at ssc@ignou.ac.in.

Meanwhile, the Indira Gandhi National Open University has also introduced postgraduate diplomas, masters and certificate programmes in Rural Development.

For more details and queries, students are advised to visit the official website of the University - http://www.ignou.ac.in.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram